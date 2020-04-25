Steelers Select Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool In The Second-Round Of The 2020 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool with the 17th pick of the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It was the 49th pick overall in this year’s draft.

Claypool measured in at this year’s scouting combine at 6042, 238-pounds and ran his 40-yard dash in 4.42-seconds.

He caught 150 passes for 2159 yards and 19 touchdowns during his college career. Claypool also had 25 career tackles at Notre Dame and saw work as gunner/coverage guy. 11 tackles as a freshmen.

#83 CHASE CLAYPOOL WR

HEIGHT 6‐4 3/8 WEIGHT 229 CLASS SENIOR

HOMETOWN ABBOTSFORD, BC HIGH SCHOOL ABBOTSFORD

HONORS & AWARDS (2019)

Camping World Bowl MVP (2019)

Game ball recipient Navy (2019)

SENIOR SEASON (2019)

Led the team with 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns while playing in all 13 games

Left Notre Dame seventh in career receptions with 150

Thirteen TD receptions were the sixth most in a season by an Irish player

Earned the game ball with four touchdown receptions in the win over Navy

Named Camping World Bowl MVP after making seven catches for 146 yards and a score in win against Iowa State

JUNIOR SEASON (2018)

Played in all 13 games, starting 12 of those contests

Finished the season second on the team with 639 receiving yards on 50 receptions and four TDs

Made TD grabs in consecutive games against Wake Forest and 7 Stanford

Had a season‐best eight catches for 130 yards at Northwestern

Made six grabs for 98 yards and a TD win win over 12 Syracuse

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2017)

Saw action in 12 games and started eight contests

Ranked second on the Irish in both receptions (29) and receiving yards (402)

Caught nine passes for 180 yards, including a career‐long 44‐yard grab, and a TD Wake Forest (Nov.4)

Registered four receptions of at least 20 yards

Hauled in a seven‐yard TD grab Miami, Ohio (Sept.30)

FRESHMAN SEASON (2016)

Became the eighth player from Canada to appear in varsity action for Notre Dame

Played in all 12 games

One of 10 true freshmen (Troy Pride , Devin Studstill, Donte Vaughn, Jalen Elliott, Julian Okwara, Daelin Hayes, Kevin Stepherson, Julian Love and Jamir Jones) who played in at least eight games

One of seven true freshmen (Troy Pride , Devin Studstill, Donte Vaughn, Jalen Elliott, Daelin Hayes and Julian Love) to register at least 11 tackles

Led the Irish in special teams tackles with 11 and punt‐return tackles with eight

Registered eight of Notre Dame’s 19 tackles on punt coverage

Recorded six receptions for 81 yards, good for an average of 5 yards per reception

Amassed 90 all‐purpose yards, including a career‐best 33 against Michigan State (Sept. 17)

Had one catch for 33 yards against the Spartans

Registered a nine‐yard rush in the win Nevada (Sept. 10)

HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL DATA