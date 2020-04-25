Steelers Select Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool In The Second-Round Of The 2020 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool with the 17th pick of the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It was the 49th pick overall in this year’s draft.
Claypool measured in at this year’s scouting combine at 6042, 238-pounds and ran his 40-yard dash in 4.42-seconds.
He caught 150 passes for 2159 yards and 19 touchdowns during his college career. Claypool also had 25 career tackles at Notre Dame and saw work as gunner/coverage guy. 11 tackles as a freshmen.
#83 CHASE CLAYPOOL WR
HEIGHT 6‐4 3/8 WEIGHT 229 CLASS SENIOR
HOMETOWN ABBOTSFORD, BC HIGH SCHOOL ABBOTSFORD
HONORS & AWARDS (2019)
- Camping World Bowl MVP (2019)
- Game ball recipient Navy (2019)
SENIOR SEASON (2019)
- Led the team with 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns while playing in all 13 games
- Left Notre Dame seventh in career receptions with 150
- Thirteen TD receptions were the sixth most in a season by an Irish player
- Earned the game ball with four touchdown receptions in the win over Navy
- Named Camping World Bowl MVP after making seven catches for 146 yards and a score in win against Iowa State
JUNIOR SEASON (2018)
- Played in all 13 games, starting 12 of those contests
- Finished the season second on the team with 639 receiving yards on 50 receptions and four TDs
- Made TD grabs in consecutive games against Wake Forest and 7 Stanford
- Had a season‐best eight catches for 130 yards at Northwestern
- Made six grabs for 98 yards and a TD win win over 12 Syracuse
SOPHOMORE SEASON (2017)
- Saw action in 12 games and started eight contests
- Ranked second on the Irish in both receptions (29) and receiving yards (402)
- Caught nine passes for 180 yards, including a career‐long 44‐yard grab, and a TD Wake Forest (Nov.4)
- Registered four receptions of at least 20 yards
- Hauled in a seven‐yard TD grab Miami, Ohio (Sept.30)
FRESHMAN SEASON (2016)
- Became the eighth player from Canada to appear in varsity action for Notre Dame
- Played in all 12 games
- One of 10 true freshmen (Troy Pride , Devin Studstill, Donte Vaughn, Jalen Elliott, Julian Okwara, Daelin Hayes, Kevin Stepherson, Julian Love and Jamir Jones) who played in at least eight games
- One of seven true freshmen (Troy Pride , Devin Studstill, Donte Vaughn, Jalen Elliott, Daelin Hayes and Julian Love) to register at least 11 tackles
- Led the Irish in special teams tackles with 11 and punt‐return tackles with eight
- Registered eight of Notre Dame’s 19 tackles on punt coverage
- Recorded six receptions for 81 yards, good for an average of 5 yards per reception
- Amassed 90 all‐purpose yards, including a career‐best 33 against Michigan State (Sept. 17)
- Had one catch for 33 yards against the Spartans
- Registered a nine‐yard rush in the win Nevada (Sept. 10)
HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL DATA
- One of the top players ever to come out of British Columbia and an elite wide receiver prospect
- Helped Abbotsford reach the 2015 British Columbia High School Football AA Championship game (first such berth since 1984)
- Last Canadian to sign with the Irish was linebacker Bill Mitoulas from Toronto, Ontario, in 1994
- In 2015, versatile athlete caught 58 passes for 1,473 yards and 18 TDs; rushed for 567 yards and eight TDs on 47 carries; completed six of eight passes for 103 yards and three TDs; added 74 tackles, including two sacks, two fumble recoveries and five interceptions; returned four punts for 195 yards (two TDs) and seven kickoffs for 176 yards (one TD)
- Held the following school records: career and single‐season TDs, career and single‐season receiving yards, career and single‐season receptions, single‐season tackles, career and single‐season interceptions and longest receiving TD
- One of three finalists for the Sports BC 50th annual Athlete of the Year
- Selected to participate in Nike’s 2015 “The Opening” in Beaverton, Oregon and the 2016 Blue‐Grey All‐ American Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida
- 280‐ranked player nationally and No. 12‐ranked tight end on Scout.com 300 list
- 159‐ranked player in the nation and No. 12‐ranked wide receiver on ESPN 300 list
- 170‐ranked player in the nation and No. 33‐ranked wide receiver on 247Sports.com Top 247
- 109‐ranked player in the nation and No. 22‐ranked wide receiver on Rivals.com 250 list
- 262‐ranked player on the Tom Lemming Prep Football Report
- Played for head coach Jay Fujimura at Abbotsford Senior Secondary School
- Enrolled in the Mendoza College of Business, majoring in management consulting https://und.com/roster/chase‐claypool/
