Steelers Release RB Darrin Hall, WR Jamal Custis, S Tray Matthews

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signings of ten undrafted free agents late Saturday night and along with the six players they selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, it meant that a few players already under contract needed to be released. On Sunday, the team announced that running back Darrin Hall, wide receiver Jamal Custis, and safety Tray Matthews have all been released.

Custis and Matthews were both signed to futures contracts immediately after the 2019 season had ended. Both had ended the 2019 season on the Steelers practice squad. As for Hall, a Pittsburgh product, he was also signed earlier in the offseason. He also spent time last season on the Steelers practice squad.

The Steelers current roster now sits at 90 players. This weekend the team drafted six players and fullback Spencer Nigh (Auburn). center Christian Montano (Tulane), cornerback Trajan Bandy (Miami (Fla.), defensive back James Pierre (Florida Atlantic), linebacker James Lockhart (Baylor), linebacker Leo Lewis (Mississippi State), linebacker John Houston (Southern California), defensive end Josiah Coatney (Mississippi), defensive end Calvin Taylor (Kentucky) and punter Corliss Waitman (South Alabama/Mississippi State) as undrafted free agents.