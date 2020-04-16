Steelers Open As Favorites In 10 Games For 2020 Season; Now 25-1 To Win Super Bowl

The 2020 NFL schedule isn’t expected to be released until around May 9. Even so, betting lines for all 2020 regular season games have opened and BetOnline.ag has their version ready for consumption. Per their latest line updates for the 2020 regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently favorites in 10 of their 16 regular season games.

The Steelers are currently underdogs for their 2020 regular season road games against the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans. Four of those teams, the Bills, Ravens and Titans, made the playoffs last season. The Steelers are currently road favorites for their 2020 regular season games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants.

The largest point spread in the five games that the Steelers are currently listed as underdogs in is 7-points and against the Ravens. The closest spread with the Steelers listed as underdogs is one-point and against the Browns.

As for the Steelers 2020 regular season home games, they’re currently installed as favorites against the Bengals, Browns, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins. They are currently listed as underdogs in their 2020 home game against the Ravens, however. Last season the Steelers lost both of their games against the Ravens.

The Steelers largest spread with them as favorites is against the Redskins at 10-points.

The last time the Steelers win seven games at home in a regular season was 2011.

The Ravens, by the way, are currently listed as favorites in all 16 of their regular season games. The Browns are favorites in 10 of their games while the Bengals are favorites in just one of their 2020 regular season games.

Steelers Away Game Lines

Pittsburgh Steelers +2½ @ Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers +7 @ Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers -4 @ Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers +1 @ Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers +3 @ Dallas Cowboys

Pittsburgh Steelers -6 @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers -2½ @ New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers +2 @ Tennessee Titans

Steelers Early 2020 Home Game Lines

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers +2½

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers -9½

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers -3½

Denver Broncos @ Pittsburgh Steelers -5½

Houston Texans @ Pittsburgh Steelers -5

Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers -2½

Philadelphia Eagles @ Pittsburgh Steelers -1½

Washington Redskins @ Pittsburgh Steelers -10

In somewhat related news, Caesars Sportsbook has now released win totals, playoff, Super Bowl, conference and divisional odds for all 32 NFL teams and they have the Steelers currently listed at 28-1 to win it all in 2020. BetOnline, however, now has the Steelers at 25-1 to win it all. Their odds to win the AFC are 9-1 and their odds to win the AFC North are 4-1. The Steelers over/under win total number to open this week is 9.