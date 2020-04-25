NFL Draft

Steelers 2020 UDFA Tracker (Updating)

While all 255 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft have been made, the draft isn’t over yet. Teams still have to fill out their roster with undrafted free agents. For the next few hours, there will be a league-wide frenzy to convince the best players not taken Saturday to sign with their team.

Kevin Colbert told reporters to expect fewer UDFAs than usual. By our count, the Steelers have seven or eight spots open on their 90 man offseason roster.

We’ll keep this page updated with news of who the Pittsburgh Steelers’ sign. Please refresh this page – it won’t do so automatically. And if you see a report of someone the team has signed, feel free to pass it along to us on Twitter.

Steelers’ 2020 Undrafted Free Agents 

Christian Montano/C Tulane – BIO
James Lockhart/OLB Baylor – BIO
Leo Lewis/ILB Mississippi St – BIO
Spencer Nigh/FB Auburn – BIO
James Pierre/CB Florida Atlantic – BIO
Calvin Taylor/DE Kentucky – BIO

 

