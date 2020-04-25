Steelers 2020 UDFA Tracker (Updating)

While all 255 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft have been made, the draft isn’t over yet. Teams still have to fill out their roster with undrafted free agents. For the next few hours, there will be a league-wide frenzy to convince the best players not taken Saturday to sign with their team.

Kevin Colbert told reporters to expect fewer UDFAs than usual. By our count, the Steelers have seven or eight spots open on their 90 man offseason roster.

We’ll keep this page updated with news of who the Pittsburgh Steelers’ sign. Please refresh this page – it won’t do so automatically. And if you see a report of someone the team has signed, feel free to pass it along to us on Twitter.

Steelers’ 2020 Undrafted Free Agents

Christian Montano/C Tulane – BIO

James Lockhart/OLB Baylor – BIO

Leo Lewis/ILB Mississippi St – BIO

Spencer Nigh/FB Auburn – BIO

James Pierre/CB Florida Atlantic – BIO

Calvin Taylor/DE Kentucky – BIO

First Steelers' UDFA known. Tulane center Christian Montano. Grad student who transferred from Brown. Listed 6'4 300. #Steelers https://t.co/awiBvwbTdW — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 25, 2020

Baylor OLB James Lockhart signing with Pittsburgh as a UDFA. 6'2, 263. Six sacks as a senior. Texas A&M transfer. #Steelers https://t.co/Ing4uDmnkJ — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 25, 2020

6'2 245. Four year starter for the Bulldogs. 65 tackles as a senior. https://t.co/qkRI8Q2ayr — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 25, 2020

Steelers' UDFAs coming in quick. Nigh a big boy at 6'0 267. Had three offensive touches (2 receptions, 1 rush) for the Tigers last year. https://t.co/VCUv8mUwwt — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 25, 2020

6'2 185 CB. 44 tackles, 3 INTs in 2019. Left school a year early. https://t.co/upyKuStgz6 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 25, 2020