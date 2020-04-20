Smith-Schuster, Conner, Watt, Fitzpatrick Make Top 50 In Player Sales For 2019

The NFLPA recently released its latest sales report, listing the top 50 players in jersey and merchandise sales over the year, in this case from last March through this past February. Among the top 50 in sales were four members of the Pittsburgh Steelers. That ties them for first for the most players on the list by any team—among those who are still on the team.

Making the list were JuJu Smith-Schuster, T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and James Conner. All four of them have made the Pro Bowl with the team in the past two seasons. All of them are on their rookie contracts, as well. Some prefer to wait to buy a jersey until a player has signed a second contract, though.

Smith-Schuster placed highest on the list among Steelers, ranking 14th in sales, which is up from 22 at this time last year. He had the second-most sales among wide receivers, behind only Odell Beckham, Jr. of the Cleveland Browns, who has been the subject of trade rumors—even if the team has tamped them down. Beckham was already traded, to the Browns, last year, after his previous team said he would not be traded.

Smith-Schuster, meanwhile, is entering the final season of his rookie contract and coming off a disappointing season. Reports indicate that the Steelers still have every intention of signing him to a second contract next offseason, though you never know how plans can change.

Watt is the next Steeler on the list, and he comes down all the way at 35. This is Watt’s second time on the list, ranking 46th last year. Conner has also been on the list before, ranking 45th last year, and 47th this year after working through injuries.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is the name that is new to the list, and new to the Steelers. Acquired via trade mid-season, the 2018 first-round safety emerged as an All-Pro in short order and an immediate fan favorite—at least once he got his first interception.

Fitzpatrick ranked 46th on the sales list, which is actually notable. The only other safety on the list was Jamal Adams of the New York Jets, considered the best safety in the league and who plays in the biggest market in the country. He only ranked 41st.

The Dallas Cowboys were the only team to place at least four players on the sales list. They technically had five, but that includes tight end Jason Witten (seriously?), who has since signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.