Offensive Player Slightly Favored To Be Steelers First 2020 Draft Selection

The Pittsburgh Steelers first scheduled pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is 49th overall and in the second-round. Will that pick be an offensive or defensive player? You can bet on such a thing if you’d like and BetOnline.ag has the Steelers picking an offensive player with their first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft as the slight favorite at (-125).

A few weeks ago, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger weighed in on which we he thinks the team might go with their first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Honestly, I have no idea what’s going to happen. But I still think that they’ll address the offense”, Roethlisberger said during a radio interview. “We’ve gone defense with our top picks for a long time now and our defense, it showed”, he went on. “Last year our defense was so fun to watch, to go against them early in the year. They’re special, they’re going to continue to get better, I think, as they grow together. I’m expected about that defense, and we’ll see what they decide to do when it comes to the draft”.

The Steelers have selected a defensive player first in each of their last seven drafts. The last time that an offensive player was selected with the team’s first pick in a draft happened in 2012 when guard David DeCastro was picked 24th overall. Two years prior to the Steelers taking DeCastro in the first round, center Maurkice Pouncey was the team’s first selection in the 2010 NFL Draft at 18th overall. The last time the Steelers selected an offensive skill position player with their first pick in a draft was in 20078 when running back Rashard Mendenhall was picked 23rd overall,

If the Steelers go offense with their currently scheduled first pick in this year’s draft, odds are probably good it will be a wide receiver. Next likeliest would probably be a running back if one of the top five ranked players at that position is still on the board. An offensive lineman, and most likely a center, would probably be the next best bet if the Steelers go offense with their first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Steelers shouldn’t be expected to pick a quarterback in any round this year despite rampant speculation from several major and local media members that they will. The team drafting a tight end this year at any point would also be somewhat of a surprise.