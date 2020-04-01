NFL 2020 Schedule Release Expected To Be No Later Than May 9

The month of April usually brings NFL fans the official release of the regular season schedule. That won’t be the case this year, however. Instead, the 2020 NFL schedule won’t be released until May, because of the ongoing corona virus pandemic.

NFL’s Brian Rolapp said on Tuesday during media conference call that the league is aiming for “around May 9” to release 2020 regular season schedule. Last year the 2019 NFL regular season schedule was released on April 17.

As for opening the 2020 NFL regular season on Sept. 10, NFL lead counsel Jeff Pash said: “All of our focus has been on a normal traditional season, starting on time, playing before fans in our regular stadiums and going through our full 16-game regular season and a full playoffs.”

Thanks to the NFL’s rotating schedule, we’ve known since the 2019 regular season ended who the Pittsburgh Steelers will play in 2020. The Steelers five home game opponents outside the AFC North in 2020 will be against the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins and the Denver Broncos. their five road games outside the AFC North division in 2020 will be against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills.

In addition to having to wait until May for the NFL’s 2020 regular season schedule to be announced, it will be interesting to see if the preseason schedule will still be released in April. Last year the NFL preseason schedule was released on April 9. The Steelers are currently expected to play five preseason games in 2020 with their first one being the annual Hall of Fame game against the Cowboys on Thursday, August 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.