Joe Haden Buys 600 Pizzas For UPMC Workers

The world could use some good news right now. Joe Haden’s the man to provide it. Haden recently bought 600 pizzas and donated them to UPMC Presbyterian. He planned on making the generous donation under-the-radar but the owner of the pizza place he bought them from took to social media to give him the credit he rightfully deserves.

Sciulli Pizza tweeted out a picture of the pizzas after completing the order.

Here’s their caption:

“@steelers cornerback, @joehaden23 bought 600 pizzas for the healthcare heroes at UPMC Presbyteria, all under the radar, but we think he deserves recognition.

Owner, Eutimio “Tim” Sciulli of Sciulli’s Pizza knew he was up for the task, when Steeler’s manager reached out about the order. “I’ll take care of you guys. You come to me and we’ll make a deal, y’know? I’ll make it happen for you.” Not enough thanks can be said to Joe Harden for his generous gift and @sciullispizza for feeding all those care workers on the frontlines.”

Not only does Haden’s purchase help feed those on the front lines against the coronavirus, it also helps out a local pizza place at a time where businesses have been severely impacted. A win/win for everyone. The fact Haden’s intent was to do this without fanfare or credit speaks to his character. He’s been nothing but a great signing, on and off the field, since the Cleveland Browns released him.

Once football resumes, he’ll take his place as the team’s starting left corner. Haden is coming off a fantastic season, finishing 2019 with five interceptions. He became Pittsburgh’s first CB with 5+ interceptions in a season since Chad Scott all the way back in 2001.