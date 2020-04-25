Draft Roundup: AFC North Day Two Recap

At this point, the NFL needs to step in and end the Baltimore Ravens’ 2020 NFL Draft early.

One day after nailing the pick at 28 overall with LSU inside linebacker Patrick Queen, Baltimore ran circles around the rest of the league on Day 2, grabbing five projected starters in rounds 2 and 3.

Starting off Day 2 at 53 overall, Baltimore grabbed Ohio State running back JK Dobbins, whom many Steelers fans were clamoring for. Dobbins makes a ton of sense as the heir apparent to Mark Ingram – a tough between-the-tackles runner with some home run speed and pass catching abilities.

Following the selection of Dobbins, Baltimore tacked onto a strong day with Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay, and Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison, sending a knife right through my heart.

Madubuike is a freakish mover for his size and weight, and should fit in really well in Baltimore’s front 7. Following the selection of Queen in the first round, adding Harrison solidifies the Ravens’ linebacker room for years to come, giving them two of my top 3 LBs in the 2020 class.

Duvernay fits perfectly in Baltimore’s offense, giving Lamar Jackson a dangerous speed threat that is a YAC monster. It’s pretty darn unfair at this point.

Rounding out Day 2 for Baltimore, the Ravens added to the offensive line, grabbing physical tackle Tyre Phillips from Mississippi State. The Ravens have an identity and they’re doing a great job sticking to it.

In Cleveland, the Browns followed up a strong Day 1 with the selection of offensive tackle Jedrick Wills out of Alabama by focusing on the defensive side of the ball, grabbing LSU safety Grant Delpit at No. 44 overall, Missouri defensive tackle Jordan Elliott at No. 88 overall, and LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips at No. 97 overall.

Delpit was projected as a first round pick coming into the year, but injury and tackling concerns caused his drop. If he can clean up the tackling woes though, the Browns drafted a future 10-year starter at safety.

Elliott is a twitched-up defensive tackle that will fit in nicely next to Larry Ogunjobi, giving Cleveland two matchup nightmares inside, while Phillips is a strong run and chase linebacker that should be able to step in nicely for Joe Schoebert, who signed with Jacksonville in free agency.

Cincinnati followed up the selection of Joe Burrow at No. 1 overall by grabbing a weapon for the Heisman Trophy winner at No. 33, grabbing Clemson wideout Tee Higgins, throwing my Steelers mock into the trash rather quickly.

Higgins reminds me of Plaxico Burress. He’s a great contested catch receiver with the ability to stretch a defense vertically.

Following two offensive picks, Cincinnati grabbed the sleeper linebacker of the draft, trading up to grab Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson at No. 65 overall. He’s an athletic specimen for the position who excels against the run and the pass. On paper at least, it appears the Bengals have fixed one linebacker position for the next 5-6 years.