Draft Roundup: AFC North Day 3 Recap

Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft was a lucrative day for the defending AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens, providing some serious depth and upside to an already strong roster.

Following a major cleanup on Day 2, the Ravens started Day 3 with a bang, adding Michigan guard Ben Bredeson at No. 143 overall. Bredeson is strong in pass protection and has some serious upside as a run blocker. He’s a strong fit in Baltimore’s style.

Following the selection of Bredeson, Baltimore went back to the trenches – this time on the defensive side of the football – to grab Texas Tech defensive tackle Broderick Washington at No. 170 overall.

Washington has some twitch to his game and should be a solid rotational piece, joining third-round pick Justin Madubuike along the defensive line.

Rounding out the draft, Baltimore grabbed SMU wide receiver James Proche at No. 201 and Iowa safety Geno Stone at No. 219 overall, snagging two talented prospects that took unexpected slides.

Proche should provide Lamar Jackson with another high-ceiling slot option, while Stone appears ticketed for a box safety role for Baltimore.

Cincinnati also started off Day 3 with a bang, grabbing inside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither at No. 107, addressing a major need at linebacker. Davis-Gaither adds to the Day 2 selection of Wyoming’s Logan Wilson, giving the Bengals two high-ceiling linebackers to work with.

Adding to the Davis-Gaither pick on Day 3, Cincinnati added Notre Dame EDGE Khalid Kareem at No. 147. He’s a sound run defender, but I never saw the pass rush appeal with him.

At No. 180 overall, Cincinnati snagged a steal of an offensive tackle in Kansas’ Hakeem Adeniji. He’s a bit raw, but his ceiling is very high. He could be the future right tackle opposite Jonah Williams, giving the Bengals two athletic bookends.

Closing out the day, Cincinnati tripled up on LB, grabbing Purdue standout Markus Bailey at No. 215 overall. If it weren’t for injuries, Bailey would have been a third rounder. His tape is excellent; he’s a good processor and is a coverage option with good ball skills.

In Cleveland, the Browns hit on some serious value, grabbing Mackey Award winning TE Harrison Bryant at No. 115 overall, giving the Browns two freakish athletes at TE in Austin Hooper and Bryant.

The Browns then added arguably the top center in the class in Washington’s Nick Harris at No. 160 overall. He’s perfect in a zone blocking scheme, which the Browns will run under new head coach Kevin Stefanski. He’s uber athletic and has a great first step. He’s a bit undersized, but he’ll flourish in Cleveland.

Rounding out the draft, Cleveland hit a sixth round home run with Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones at No. 187 overall. He had no business being on the board at that time, but the Browns took advantage. He’s a good route runner with incredible athleticism and some return abilities.

There’s no excuse for Baker Mayfield this year.