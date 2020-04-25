NFL Draft

Contextualization Of WR Chase Claypool’s Career Big Plays At Notre Dame

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday and if you really want to know the kind of player the team has in him, all you have to do is look at his career college big plays that he made dating back to 2016. I’ve made that easy for all to do by locating all of Claypool’s explosive plays of 20 yards or longer as well as all his career touchdown receptions and contextualizing all of them.

In total, Claypool registered 19 total touchdown receptions during his college career at Notre Dame. He also registered 40 total receptions that gained 20 yards or more during his college career. 7 of his 19 total touchdowns also happened on explosive plays of 20 yards or longer. That’s quite impressive. In summation, Claypool registered 52 big plays during his college career.

On Claypool’s 40 total explosive plays that gained 20 or more yards during his college career. the average air distance was a quite impressive 20.5 yards past the line of scrimmage. In fact, 26 of those 40-total completed explosive play passes traveled 20 or more yards in the air past the line of scrimmage to Claypool.

Even with several of his 52 big plays being caught in the end zone, Claypool still managed to average 6.8 yards after the catch. 11 of the 52 big play receptions were also caught in the middle of the field and thus between the hash marks.

As you’ll see when you watch all 52 of these college career big plays that Claypool registered, several of them are tough or combative catches. Quite a few he also had to maintain great body control during. You’ll also see Claypool line up on both sides of the formation in these 52 big plays with a few times even in the slot. He also needed to beat man or press coverage on several of these big plays.

A few of these big plays show Claypool able to use his big body and leaping ability in the end zone for scoring receptions.

Outside of maybe a very diverse route tree, Claypool’s college big play reel pretty much includes everything one would want to see from a wide receiver drafted in the second-round. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger ought to really enjoy his newest big target in Claypool and especially inside the red zone, where 13 of his college touchdown receptions happened.

College Career Big Plays Registered By Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool

YEAR OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOS YDS PDIST YAC AREA LINK
2016 VT 1 2:52 3 15 ND 37 20 18 2 1 VIDEO
2016 MSU 4 13:50 1 10 ND 20 33 27 6 4 VIDEO
2017 MSU 3 11:05 1 10 MSU 35 27 27 0 5 VIDEO
2017 MOH 1 13:19 4 11 MOH 37 21 17 4 3 VIDEO
2017 MOH 1 0:38 2 7 MOH 7 7-TD 13 * 1 VIDEO
2017 UNC 1 7:13 1 10 ND 20 23 13 10 4 VIDEO
2017 WAKE 2 12:17 1 10 ND 25 40 36 4 2 VIDEO
2017 WAKE 3 10:26 1 10 WAKE 32 27 24 3 2 VIDEO
2017 WAKE 3 2:27 3 10 ND 22 44 16 28 3 VIDEO
2017 WAKE 3 2:04 1 10 WAKE 34 34-TD 23 11 5 VIDEO
2017 NAVY 2 0:41 2 4 NAVY 33 23 20 3 2 VIDEO
2018 BALL 2 15:00 4 8 BALL 35 23 20 3 3 VIDEO
2018 WAKE 3 9:46 2 7 WAKE 7 7-TD 2 5 4 VIDEO
2018 WAKE 3 4:57 1 10 WAKE 47 35 29 6 5 VIDEO
2018 STAN 2 0:39 2 8 STAN 10 10-TD 17 * 2 VIDEO
2018 PITT 3 4:55 1 10 ND 29 21 7 14 3 VIDEO
2018 PITT 3 2:09 1 10 PITT 16 16-TD 6 10 2 VIDEO
2018 NW 3 4:18 2 10 ND 2 31 26 5 5 VIDEO
2018 SYR 1 10:02 1 10 SYR 42 27 21 6 2 VIDEO
2018 SYR 1 3:18 1 10 ND 17 33 33 0 1 VIDEO
2018 SYR 3 3:35 3 9 SYR 10 10-TD 6 4 3 VIDEO
2018 USC 2 0:04 1 10 ND 40 20 20 0 4 VIDEO
2018 USC 3 6:00 2 9 ND 36 28 14 14 4 VIDEO
2019 LOU 3 8:42 1 10 ND 43 31 2 29 3 VIDEO
2019 LOU 4 9:36 1 10 LOU 36 34 15 19 1 VIDEO
2019 UNM 2 14:40 2 10 UNM 35 20 -3 23 5 VIDEO
2019 UNM 2 1:50 1 10 UNM 37 37-TD 32 5 4 VIDEO
2019 UNM 2 0:06 2 10 UNM 39 22 21 1 5 VIDEO
2019 UGA 4 3:37 2 19 UGA 27 23 23 0 5 VIDEO
2019 UGA 4 3:12 1 4 UGA 4 4-TD 6 * 5 VIDEO
2019 BGSU 1 4:44 1 10 BGSU 34 34-TD 35 * 3 VIDEO
2019 BGSU 2 6:49 2 8 BGSU 8 8-TD -1 9 3 VIDEO
2019 USC 1 11:15 2 7 ND 23 26 23 3 5 VIDEO
2019 MICH 3 6:26 1 10 MICH 32 24 23 1 1 VIDEO
2019 VT 1 12:08 2 11 ND 22 30 27 3 5 VIDEO
2019 VT 4 9:59 3 7 VT 41 20 6 14 2 VIDEO
2019 VT 4 0:52 4 10 VT 33 26 21 5 3 VIDEO
2019 DUKE 1 11:13 1 10 ND 35 30 24 6 1 VIDEO
2019 DUKE 1 4:03 3 7 DUKE 7 7-TD 4 3 2 VIDEO
2019 DUKE 3 12:38 1 15 ND 25 23 7 16 2 VIDEO
2019 DUKE 3 12:38 1 10 ND 48 35 32 3 1 VIDEO
2019 NAVY 1 14:20 2 4 ND 31 23 4 19 4 VIDEO
2019 NAVY 1 9:39 1 7 NAVY 7 7-TD 3 4 3 VIDEO
2019 NAVY 1 3:11 1 10 NAVY 47 47-TD 30 17 3 VIDEO
2019 NAVY 2 12:32 2 3 NAVY 3 3-TD 7 * 5 VIDEO
2019 NAVY 3 9:55 3 10 NAVY 20 20-TD 22 * 5 VIDEO
2019 BC 2 2:48 1 6 BC 6 6-TD 8 * 2 VIDEO
2019 STAN 2 1:20 1 10 STAN 41 41-TD 40 1 1 VIDEO
2019 STAN 3 3:10 1 8 STAN 8 8-TD 3 5 4 VIDEO
2019 ISU 1 3:20 3 12 ISU 24 24-TD 15 9 2 VIDEO
2019 ISU 2 8:59 1 10 ND 35 32 30 2 1 VIDEO
2019 ISU 3 1:30 3 11 ISU 46 21 1 20 4 VIDEO
