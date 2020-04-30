Chase Claypool Announces He’ll Wear #11

If you’re looking to use your stimulus check on some Pittsburgh Steelers’ gear, a Chase Claypool jersey wouldn’t be a bad place to start. We now know what number he’ll be sporting. He tweeted out his soon-to-be #11 jersey on Twitter a short time ago.

Claypool wore #83 at Notre Dame but given Heath Miller wore that in Pittsburgh, it’s best to blaze a new path. #11 was previously worn by Donte Moncrief, Justin Hunter and Markus Wheaton. Here’s to hoping Claypool has a better career than either of those three. The most famous #11 worn in Steelers’ history is arguably Howard Hartley, a defensive back in the late 40s-early 50s.

The rest of the Steelers’ rookie class has yet to be announced. But that news should come soon.