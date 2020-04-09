Bradshaw Says Ben Is Greatest Steelers QB Of All-Time; Brady Not The G.O.A.T.

Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw had quite the interview on 93.7 The Fan on Thursday. If you missed it, you can hear it in it’s entirety below. Early on in the Thursday interview, Bradshaw was asked who he thinks is the Steelers greatest quarterback of all time and he didn’t mince words in his response.

“Bobby Lane,” a laughing Bradshaw said. “They always have those contests, don’t they? I would give it to Ben [Roethlisberger]. I mean, his numbers far exceed mine. I may have more Super Bowls, but he is a much better quarterback. I wasn’t bad in my era, but he’s big, strong, and accurate. Puts up monstrous numbers and he’s won two Super Bowls. And I pass that baton to him gladly. I absolutely have no problem with that. He deserves it.”

Immediately after that tough question with grace, Bradshaw was then asked if he thinks Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all-time. His anser was both quite lengthy and interesting.

“First of all, I don’t think he’s the greatest quarterback of all time,” Bradshaw said of Brady. “He may be the best quarterback we’ve had in the last 30 years. Is he better than [Roger] Staubach? No. Is he better than Dan Fouts? No. Dan Marino? No. I’m talking talent wise when you put all of it together. Does he have more Super Bowls than anybody? Yes. Therefore he’s the best. And I absolutely have no problem saying if you’ve got the most Super Bowls and he’s done it, you can be in there, but I don’t put anybody as the greatest of all-time. I would never do that. I don’t have a problem with Ben being better than me. I would defend myself by saying, let me be in this offense that we’re running today. And that wasn’t the way it was when I played football. But Montana, is he better than Montana? Not to my opinion, no,” Bradshaw said of Brady. “Better than Drew Brees? Yeah, maybe.”

Bradshaw then continued on about Brady and his offseason exit from the New England Patriots and him signing recently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“You know, it’s just a lot of things,” Bradshaw started to explain. “I’m just not blown away by all of this. And I’m a little bit tired, you know, of all this soap opera that’s going on between him and [Bill] Belichick. Look, he left because he wanted to prove something and what he wants to prove to everyone he can win without Bill Belichick. And in between all that, you say all the wonderful things, ‘I know he respects me and he knows I like him. We get along great, dah, dah, dah, dah. But after 20 years, I’m leaving.’

“You gotta be kidding me. I never wanted to leave Pittsburgh no matter what. No matter what my relationship with Chuck, which was a good working relationship. Wasn’t always pleasant. I damn sure didn’t always like him, but I respected him and I know if I listened to him and learned from him and followed his direction that we would win. That’s all I cared about was winning. And so now he’s going to Tampa Bay and he’s going to prove to us that he’s whatever he is. He’s already got TB equals TB and he’s filed for that. And I’m on the inside, ‘golly, geez Louise, get this over with. Let’s move on.’