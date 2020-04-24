2020 Offseason Questions: Who Will Steelers Select In Second Round?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now into the offseason, following a year in which they had high hopes for Super Bowl success, but ultimately fell short of even reaching the postseason at 8-8. It was a tumultuous season, both on the field and within the roster, and the months to follow figure to have some drama as well, especially in light of the team’s failure to improve upon the year before.

The team made some bold moves over the course of the past year, and some areas of the roster look quite a bit different than they did a year ago, or even at the start of the regular season. Whether due to injuries or otherwise, a lot has transpired, and we’re left to wonder how much more will change prior to September.

How will Ben Roethlisberger’s rehab progress as he winds toward recovery from an elbow injury that cost him almost the entire season? What about some of the key young players, some of whom have already impressed, others still needing quite a bit of growth? Will there be changes to the coaching staff? The front office? Who will they not retain in free agency, and whom might they bring in?

These are the sorts of questions among many others that we have been exploring on a daily basis and will continue to do so. Football has become a year-round pastime and there is always a question to be asked, though there is rarely a concrete answer, as I’ve learned in my years of doing this.

Question: Who will be the Steelers’ second-round selection?

Overall, the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft didn’t really offer up much in the way of surprises, at least as far as the numbers at positions goes. There were also the couple of obligatory ‘surprise’ first-rounders, and the one or two team decisions that make you scratch your head, or simply admire the audacity (e.g. the Packers).

Not a lot of players that have been mocked to the Steelers before have been taken off the board so far, which is also not a surprise, given how deep they pick, Cesar Ruiz got early mentions during draft season, but by draft season it was clear he would go in the first round.

Perhaps worth noting is that the running back position is still largely untouched, but the first half of the second round could easily see a run on the position. Despite six wide receivers taken in the first round, there is still plenty of talent there as well, and along the offensive line.

While the smart money is and has long been on their first pick being an offensive player, there are some edge rusher and safety prospects that would make really nice picks, with Antoine Winfield having become something of a favorite should the team end up going in that direction.

And just for completion’s sake, yeah, Jalen Hurts is still out there. Do I think they will or should draft him? No. Is it out of the question? No. would it piss me off? Yeah, kind of.