2020 Offseason Questions What Regular Season Game Do You Want To See Again For First Time?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now into the offseason, following a year in which they had high hopes for Super Bowl success, but ultimately fell short of even reaching the postseason at 8-8. It was a tumultuous season, both on the field and within the roster, and the months to follow figure to have some drama as well, especially in light of the team’s failure to improve upon the year before.

The team made some bold moves over the course of the past year, and some areas of the roster look quite a bit different than they did a year ago, or even at the start of the regular season. Whether due to injuries or otherwise, a lot has transpired, and we’re left to wonder how much more will change prior to September.

How will Ben Roethlisberger’s rehab progress as he winds toward recovery from an elbow injury that cost him almost the entire season? What about some of the key young players, some of whom have already impressed, others still needing quite a bit of growth? Will there be changes to the coaching staff? The front office? Who will they not retain in free agency, and whom might they bring in?

These are the sorts of questions among many others that we have been exploring on a daily basis and will continue to do so. Football has become a year-round pastime and there is always a question to be asked, though there is rarely a concrete answer, as I’ve learned in my years of doing this.

Question: If you could choose any Steelers regular season game to see again for the first time, which would it be?

No, we’re not going to go through the division’s specialists. Besides, the answers are too easy. Justin Tucker is the best kicker in the league and Sam Koch is right up there among punters; and I doubt anybody here studies long snappers closely enough to give a meaningful answer.

Instead, today in the spirit of longing for sports that the quarantine has engendered around the country, and the fact that networks are broadcasting old games seemingly every day, I thought it would be a fun question to ask, if you could see one Steelers regular season game again as though you had never seen it before, and as though it were happening for the first time, which would it be?

I say ‘again’, but it doesn’t have to be a game that you personally saw live for the first time. It could be some game from the 1970s if you were born afterward. There’s really no sense in being a stickler for semantics in this case.

Would it be a blowout? A closely-fought game? A record-setting performance? A historically significant event? Maybe it was just the first game you’d ever seen. Maybe you just want to see one random game, or the debut of some great player. Whatever it may be, feel free to share your thoughts below…as we hope to see some new games for the first time again in September.