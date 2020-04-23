2020 NFL Draft: First-Round Discussion Thread

The 2020 NFL Draft will be getting underway in about an hour from now and as usual, we will have a thread dedicated to each day of it. Thursday night the first-round will take place with the Pittsburgh Steelers not currently scheduled to have a selection.
We’ll fill in the picks as they’re made so feel free to comment about the selections below. Have a great night, be kind to one another, and enjoy the draft. We are glad to have you here tonight.
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POS
|COLLEGE
|1
|Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|Washington Redskins
|3
|Detroit Lions
|4
|New York Giants
|5
|Miami Dolphins
|6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|7
|Carolina Panthers
|8
|Arizona Cardinals
|9
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|10
|Cleveland Browns
|11
|New York Jets
|12
|Las Vegas Raiders
|13
|San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis Colts)
|14
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|15
|Denver Broncos
|16
|Atlanta Falcons
|17
|Dallas Cowboys
|18
|Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
|19
|Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)
|20
|Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
|21
|Philadelphia Eagles
|22
|Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)
|23
|New England Patriots
|24
|New Orleans Saints
|25
|Minnesota Vikings
|26
|Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
|27
|Seattle Seahawks
|28
|Baltimore Ravens
|29
|Tennessee Titans
|30
|Green Bay Packers
|31
|San Francisco 49ers
|32
|Kansas City Chiefs