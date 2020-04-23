Article

2020 NFL Draft: First-Round Discussion Thread

The 2020 NFL Draft will be getting underway in about an hour from now and as usual, we will have a thread dedicated to each day of it. Thursday night the first-round will take place with the Pittsburgh Steelers not currently scheduled to have a selection.

We’ll fill in the picks as they’re made so feel free to comment about the selections below. Have a great night, be kind to one another, and enjoy the draft. We are glad to have you here tonight.

PICK TEAM PLAYER POS COLLEGE
1 Cincinnati Bengals
2 Washington Redskins
3 Detroit Lions
4 New York Giants
5 Miami Dolphins
6 Los Angeles Chargers
7 Carolina Panthers
8 Arizona Cardinals
9 Jacksonville Jaguars
10 Cleveland Browns
11 New York Jets
12 Las Vegas Raiders
13 San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis Colts)
14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 Denver Broncos
16 Atlanta Falcons
17 Dallas Cowboys
18 Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)
20 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
21 Philadelphia Eagles
22 Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)
23 New England Patriots
24 New Orleans Saints
25 Minnesota Vikings
26 Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
27 Seattle Seahawks
28 Baltimore Ravens
29 Tennessee Titans
30 Green Bay Packers
31 San Francisco 49ers
32 Kansas City Chiefs
