2020 Complete Seven Round Mock Draft

My annual complete, seven round mock draft, running through the entire 2020 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, I didn’t have time to add in UDFAs like I have in the past – sorry to disappoint – but I have picks and explanations for all 255 picks that’ll take place over the next three days.

Don’t get too caught up in what I gave the Pittsburgh Steelers, didn’t put too much thought into it, but these drafts show how you don’t always get the player you want based on how things break.

Also didn’t project any trades and I know that means my mock will be wrecked very early into tonight’s main event. Hope you enjoy it and leave any feedback in the comments below.

Round One

1. CIN – Joe Burrow/QB LSU: A no-brainer here. Taking anyone other than Burrow, and even trading down, would be football malpractice. Burrow is the best QB in the draft and the Bengals need to find their future. Burrow is their guy and one of the best QB prospects of the last decade. Perhaps only behind Andrew Luck.

2. WSH – Chase Young/DE Ohio State: This feels almost as locked in as Burrow to Cincy. Young is arguably the best talent in the draft and will upgrade a Washington pass rush. Ron Rivera building this team inside/out. Young racked up 26.5 sacks the last two years with the Buckeyes.

3. DET – Jeff Okudah/CB Ohio State: Back-to-back Buckeyes. The Lions have foolishly decimated their secondary by trading Quandre Diggs and Darius Slay. They signed Desmond Trufant but he won’t plug the hole for more than a year or two. Okudah is the best corner in the draft and though it’s rare for a corner to go this high, but he’s worth it.

4. NYG – Andrew Thomas/OT Georgia: It’s not easy getting into David Gettleman’s head. It sounds like the team is leaning towards taking a tackle, a wise investment to protect Daniel Jones. In Carolina, Gettleman seemed to draft prototypical looking linemen with great length. Daryl Williams, Trai Turner, and Taylor Moton all had 34+ inch arms. There are several top tackles who check that box but none moreso than Thomas, who has a tailor-made 6’5, 315 pound frame with insane 36 inch length. He’s battled tested against the SEC too.

5. MIA – Justin Herbert/QB Oregon: It’s likely Miami will try to trade up on draft day knowing they have roughly a billion selections throughout the three day event. Tua is arguably the better player but the long-term health of his hip is a major red flag for a team making this investment. Choosing the wrong guy is how a front office gets fired. So they go Herbert though I wonder if Jordan Love could be a draft day surprise here.

6. LAC – Jordan Love/QB Utah State: I’ll parlay my speculation on Love to #5 and place it here at #6. Love is a fun prospect willing to take risks and helped carry his Utah State team, not surrounded by top tier talent like several other QBs in this class. There were reports the Chargers are high on him and they clearly need a QB. Despite what the team may say publicly, Tyrod Taylor isn’t the answer. Only a bridge. A short one at that.

7. CAR – Tristin Wirfs/OG Iowa: Wirfs is arguably the best tackle in this class but he’ll kick to LG in Carolina after trading Trai Turner for Russell Okung. Matt Rhule starting in the trenches and building his team inside-out. Wirfs is a classic Iowa linemen with toughness but also very good athleticism. He recorded a 1.69 ten split and insane 36.5 inch vert and 10’1” broad at the Combine.

8. ARI – Mekhi Becton/OT Louisville: Almost went wide receiver here but they fleeced Houston in taking DeAndre Hopkins and not picking again in the third round, a deeper WR class means the team can wait. Talent won’t be there at OT by then. Becton will flip to the right side. An absolutely massive human being, he moves well, plays with a nasty attitude, and will down block and wash linemen on Kyler Murray’s option plays. Similar to Orlando Brown over in Baltimore.

9. JAC –Tua Tagovailoa/QB Alabama: Tua suffers a draft day fall because of those medical/durability concerns but the Jaguars reap the benefits. Yes, the front office has stood by Gardner Minshew after a hyped and pretty impressive rookie season but you don’t pass on a chance like this. There’s risk but there’s lots of reward here too.

10. CLE – Ezra Cleveland/OT Boise State: Trench-heavy here in the top ten. It’s maybe a little more likely the team trades back for him, as has been speculated/reported, but I don’t predict trades here. And if he’s their guy, he’s their guy, and Cleveland has major upside. Could be the next Joe Staley. They signed Jack Conklin in free agency. Now they take care of the other side with Cleveland.

11. NYJ – Henry Ruggs III/WR Alabama: The Jets take the first skill player since the QB run early on. They lost Robby Anderson in free agency, the true deep threat they have on the roster. Replacing him is Ruggs, who blistered a 4.27 40 at the Combine and one of the top receivers in a deep wide receiver class. Sam Darnold needs weapons.

12. LVR – Isaiah Simmons/LB Clemson: Is this the biggest need for the Raiders? Arguably not. But Simmons has fallen too far in this draft and Jon Gruden isn’t passing up on a freaky skillset like this. Simmons can play linebacker, safety, move all over a defense, and carries the most unique skillset in this class – by far.

13. SF – Jerry Jeudy/WR Alabama: 49ers lost a good route runner in Emmanuel Sanders. Enter Jeudy. He follows Ruggs III two picks later and gives Kyle Shanahan another option on offense. Sanders is gone and Dante Pettis seems destined to be in the head coach’s dog house.

14. TB – Jedrick Wills Jr./OT Alabama: Another tackle, another Bama product. Tampa signed Joe Haeg to play RT but he’s only one a one year contract. Tom Brady’s confidence probably didn’t spike. Wills Jr. played right tackle in school and probably start out of the gate. 29 career starts for the Crimson Tide.

15. DEN – Denzel Mims/WR Baylor: John Elway likes his QBs tall. He gets a tall WR to go with Drew Lock, who could use a jump-ball maestro like Mims. He’s a little raw but has A+ leaping ability and tested incredibly well. The Broncos had the 28th ranked red zone offense last season. Mims is going to bump that number up quite a bit.

16. ATL – Javon Kinlaw/DT South Carolina: Kinlaw is one of the best players in the draft whose college stats (17 TFL, 10 sacks in career) suffered only because every opposing offense knew that, doubling him routinely. There are reports about medical concerns with his hips and knees but the Falcons appear to be very interested in him.

17. DAL – CJ Henderson/CB Florida: Dallas foolishly let Byron Jones walk in free agency but they’ll do their best to replace him with Henderson, who some think is the best corner in the draft. Plucking him at #17 might be a little low, to be honest. Henderson has good ball skills who ran in the 4.3’s at 200+ pounds at the Combine.

18. MIA – D’Andre Swift/RB Georgia: Miami’s running game was historically bad last year after dealing Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals. Their cupboard is empty now and though I was tempted to take a tackle, there probably isn’t one worth taking with the run on the position in the top 15. Swift gets to stay in the South and is generally considered to be the classes’ top back with big-play ability their run game needs.

19. LVR – CeeDee Lamb/WR Oklahoma: Receivers flying off the board in the top 20. Even GM Mike Mayock admitted the team needs a receiver and they nab Lamb, who averaged a whopping 21.4 yards per catch a year ago. Dynamic dude. LSU’s Justin Jefferson could be an option here as well.

20. JAC – Derrick Brown/DT Auburn: The Jags gave away Calais Campbell to Baltimore, leaving a hole in the middle of their defense. Joe Schobert, a very good pickup, needs to play clean to justify the investment they made, and Brown will clog the middle. He didn’t test well but the tape doesn’t lie. He had 33 TFL for the Tigers. Jacksonville had the 31st ranked run defense last season.

21. PHI – Justin Jefferson/WR LSU: Jefferson brings an impressive blend of size, speed, and versatility, traits any team could use but especially the Eagles. Jefferson can excel in the slot but also win on the outside and was a big part of their championship team. Almost rolled the dice with TCU’s Jalen Reagor here.

22. MIN – Kristian Fulton/CB LSU: Back-to-back Tigers. Minnesota needs a cornerback in the worst way after Xavier Rhodes fell apart, leading to his release. Fulton is the best corner on the board with good size (5’11, 197) and speed (4.46 40 at the Combine).

23. NE – Zack Baun/OLB Wisconsin: Without a quality QB option, the Pats look elsewhere. Baun just feels like a future Patriot who can play on the edge or kick inside. Burst onto the scene as a senior, racking up 19.5 TFL and 12.5 sacks for the Badgers.

24. NO – Kenneth Murray/ILB Oklahoma: To be honest, the Saints don’t have a lot of holes here. So they can focus on talent and value and get an ultra-athlete like Murray. He may need to get better at processing and not getting to just shoot gaps but it’s hard to beat his measurables. Murray should make an immediate impact.

25. MIN – Antoine Winfield Jr./S Minnesota: Fitting, isn’t it? Winfield Jr. goes to the same city where his dad played for nine seasons. Winfield Jr. is versatile though a bit undersized, drawing comparisons to Tyrann Mathieu. He has great ball skills, picking off seven passes for the Golden Gophers in 2019. Anthony Harris is currently under the franchise tag and depth is thin. Big investment in the secondary by Mike Zimmer and company.

26. MIA – Matt Peart/OT UConn: Gotta have a couple late first round surprises. They’re always there. Some would argue a different tackle here, be it Austin Jackson or Isaiah Wilson, but Peart has a hulking, long frame who did well at the Senior Bowl. Lot of upside here as the Dolphins go all-in on their offense and building around Herbert.

27. SEA – Yetur Gross-Matos/DE Penn State: Seattle’s another team who routinely goes a little unexpected late in the first round. Rashad Penny two years ago, LJ Collier last year. This is also a reasonable spot for Gross-Matos, who hasn’t earned a ton of buzz in the pre-draft process but excelled at Happy Valley with 34.5 TFL and 17 sacks the past two years. Only Miami had fewer sacks a year ago.

28. BAL – Patrick Queen/ILB LSU: This almost feels like a no-brainer selection if Baltimore is lucky enough to find Queen slip this far. They’re still searching to replace CJ Mosley, finding guys like LJ Fort and Josh Bynes off the street a year ago to get them through the season. Even if he’s a little undersized, Queen is their answer.

29. TEN – Isaiah Wilson/OT Georgia: Another tackle off the board, highlighting how good this class is. Titans lost Jack Conklin to Cleveland but replace him with a 350 pounder in Wilson, a perfect hit for their hard-nosed offensive attack. Mike Munchak knows the value of building up the o-line.

30. GB – Brandon Aiyuk/WR Arizona: Theme of this first round are receivers and tackles. Packers looking to add another weapon to their offense. Aiyuk is explosive after the catch, can help in the kick return game, and though he underwent core muscle surgery, should be good to go for whenever football starts back up.

31. SF – Cesar Ruiz/OG Michigan: Ruiz could play center or guard and while he may never be a several time All-Pro, he’s solid and looks like a long-term starter. Very steady, consistent play. He’ll battle, and probably overtake, Tom Compton at RG to begin the year.

32. KC – JK Dobbins/RB Ohio State: Could definitely go Jonathan Taylor here but Dobbins just plays faster in the open field and the Chiefs love speed. Dobbins lacks the size and vision Taylor has but was ultra-productive and is a threat once he gets into the second and third levels.

Round Two

33. CIN – Jordyn Brooks/LB Texas Tech: Brooks is a quality athlete, not quite at the Murray/Queen levels but still very good, and the Bengals’ linebacker group has been miserable for far too long. Drafting Brooks here along with 2019 3rd round selection Germaine Pratt will be a step in the right direction. Bengals had a bottom ten run defense a year ago.

34. IND – Jalen Reagor/WR TCU: Quarterback is definitely an option here but I think Chris Ballard is in win-now mode. Reagor is an explosive player who struggles in contested situations but it would be hard for defenses to stop the speed of him, Parris Campbell, and TY Hilton. For the Horned Frogs, Reagor averaged over 15 yards per catch before declaring a year early.

35. DET – Justin Madubuike/DT Texas A&M: Couple of options along the interior for Detroit, including Ross Blacklock, but Madubuike was more productive and stouter against the run with better length. Lions looking to replace Suh, which they’ve never really been able to do, and adding a plugger like Danny Shelton isn’t going to cut it.

36. NYG – Xavier McKinney/S Alabama: Other players at this position to consider but landed on McKinney, who intercepted five passes the last two years for the Crimson Tide. He’ll play FS alongside Jabrill Peppers. Giants had a bottom five ranked pass defense a year ago and picked off just ten balls. Not good enough.

37. LAC – Austin Jackson/OT USC: Chargers building up their line after going QB in the first round. They added Trai Turner and Bryan Bulaga but the RT spot has been a mess for far too long. Jackson made 25 starts for the Trojans and will flip over to the right side.

38. CAR – K’Lavon Chaisson/DE LSU: Bit of a fall for Chaisson but the Panthers jump on him. Switching to a 4-3 under Rhule, he’ll play opposite Brian Burns. Carolina did finish second in the league with 53 sacks in 2019 but Mario Addison went to Buffalo and Bruce Irvin went back to Seattle. That was their top two sack leaders.

39. MIA – Grant Delpit/S LSU: Delpit is an interesting case study and stock could be slipping right before the draft. He’s a playmaker but has issues with physicality and tackling. Still, the Dolphins are looking to replace Minkah Fitzpatrick after dealing him to Pittsburgh and Delpit’s their best bet. Going defense after focusing on offense in the first round.

40. HOU – Jordan Elliott/NT Missouri: Elliott can plug the middle after the team lost DJ Reader to the Bengals. But Elliott brings some pass rush pop too and can play up and down the front. He has 5.5 sacks across two seasons with the Tigers after transferring from Texas.

41. CLE – Ashtyn Davis/S California: Could go linebacker here to replace Joe Schobert but didn’t think the value was quite strong enough. Davis has battled injury during the pre-draft process, sitting out the Senior Bowl and was unable to work out at the Combine, but is an athletic, versatile safety who looked great going against Justin Herbert and Oregon. He’s going in the second round.

42. JAC – AJ Terrell/CB Clemson: Couple of quality corner options here but they go Terrell, who has size and ball skills to replace Jalen Ramsey. Corner is even a bigger need after the Dennard deal fell through. Going heavy to rebuild a defense which had a bottom ten pass defense last season.

43. CHI – Trevon Diggs/CB Alabama: Bit of a drop here for Diggs, who could go in the first round, but with depth at places like wide receiver and offensive line, other positions are going to fall. The Bears are paper thin at corner and can’t rely on someone like Artie Burns to offer any sort of defensive value in 2020.

44. IND – Jalen Hurts/QB Alabama: After going WR earlier with Reagor and Hurts still sitting here, you can’t pass up on him. He has the intangibles Ballard is going to love, a Deshaun Watson vibe as a winner and gamer. He’ll back up Phllip Rivers for at least a season.

45. TB – Clyde Edwards-Helaire/RB LSU: CEH over Jonathan Taylor? Unorthodox, I know. But think about what Tom Brady needs. A back who can pass protect and someone who is excellent out of the backfield. Brady has thrived with guys like Kevin Faulk, Dion Lewis, and James White. CEH is one of the best receiver backs in this class and slippery in space with great lateral agility. Tampa needs a back like this.

46. DEN – Josh Jones/OT Houston: Broncos have worked hard to overhaul their offensive line and Jones is the final link. Garrett Bolles simply isn’t the answer at left tackle with his below average play and habitual holding habit. Jones had a great Senior Bowl week and really raised his draft stock.

47. ATL – Noah Igbinoghene/CB Auburn: Falcons secondary desperate for attention. Really, their entire defense is. Igbinoghene tested very well at the Combine, is SEC battle tested, and after recently converting from wide receiver, still has plenty of room to grow.

48. NYJ – Darrell Taylor/OLB Tennessee: It feels like every single season, we’re talking about the Jets longing for pass rush help. 2020 is no different; the Jets had a paltry 35 sacks a year ago. Taylor’s stock took a hit after missing the entire pre-draft process with a foot injury he played through during his senior season. But he’s a big, talented pass rusher with 19.5 career sacks and six forced fumbles.

49. PIT – Jonathan Taylor/RB Wisconsin: Pittsburgh is less likely to take a running back than some think but if Taylor manages to fall this far, it’s hard to envision them passing him up. He has the size and elite production they look for and by 2021, should be the “guy” as James Conner hits free agency. Taylor nearly rushed for 2000 yards in three consecutive seasons.

50. CHI – Terrell Burgess/S Utah: Chicago double-dipping in the secondary with their first pair of picks in the draft. Really don’t have anything at safety even with Deon Bush returning, who played roughly 50 snaps a year ago and isn’t the answer as a Week 1 starter. Burgess ran in the mid 4.4’s at Indy though he has just one year of production with the Utes, racking up 81 tackles and an interception last season.

51. DAL – Logan Wilson/LB Wyoming: For all the talent the Cowboys have at LB, there are just so many question marks. Sean Lee is clearly declining and Leighton Vander Esch is coming off a neck injury that threatened his career. Wilson has an Anthony Hitchens vibe, an easy mover with plus ball skills who can stay on the field in sub-package football. Really impressive week in Mobile that boosted his draft stock.

52. LAR – Lloyd Cushenberry III/OC LSU: The Rams’ line feels like a mess. Austin Blythe could be their starting center but is an unimpressive option. Even if he sticks there, Cushenberry could slide over to guard. He has good size, length, and I love his competitiveness. Played all year for LSU, won the Championship, immediately went to the Senior Bowl, where he did well, then went to the Combine. Didn’t turn down chances to compete.

53. PHI – Jeremy Chinn/LB-S Southern Illinois: Chinn is a hybrid player who impressed in Mobile. Their linebacker group is a total mess and while Chinn isn’t a traditional player, he’s a good athlete with solid size (6’3 221) with a frame to add another ten pounds. Versatility is gold in today’s NFL and Chinn has that in spades. Ditto with athleticism (4.45 40, 41 inch vert, 11’6” broad).

54. BUF – Jeff Gladney/CB TCU: Couple different ways the Bills could go here as they finally get on the board as pick #54 after dealing for Stefon Diggs. Tre White is a stud but there’s little opposite of him; Josh Norman isn’t going to cut it. Gladney is underrated who ran in the high 4.4’s with five career picks in college.

55. BAL – Matt Hennessy/OG Temple: No doubt about it – losing Marshal Yanda is a crushing blow. Gotta fill that vacant RG spot as soon as possible. Hennessy mainly played the pivot for the Owls but has the frame to play guard too. He’s a technically sound player who looked the best in 1v1 reps at the Senior Bowl, showing leverage and feet to mirror pass rushers.

56. MIA – Marlon Davidson/DE Auburn: Davidson is a guy I haven’t seen covered much during the pre-draft process. But he fits as a 4i/5 tech, one of the few who do, standing in at just over 6’3, 300 pounds with 33 inch length. Miami took Christian Wilkins last year and now go Davidson to build up their defensive line. He can be versatile in Brian Flores’ hybrid front.

57. LAR – Malik Harrison/ILB Ohio State: Sean McVay added Leonard Floyd but that was a one-year deal and there’s still issues at the position. Hard to trust Micah Kiser as the starter going forward. Harrison is a blend of old-age thumper at 255 pounds but moves very well for his size and to me, is one of the draft’s biggest sleepers.

58. MIN – Neville Gallimore/DT Oklahoma: Gallimore is a quick 1/3 tech with a strong motor and blazed a 4.79 at the Combine. Absurd number for a 300 pounder. Some questions about a lack of production and run defense but he can one-gap and penetrate while Michael Pierce plugs up the A gap.

59. SEA – Jacob Eason/QB Washington: Eason stays local. Seattle has nothing behind Russell Wilson, turning 32 by the end of the year, and it might be time to thinking about the future or at the least, an injury option. Eason made the right decision to transfer from Georgia to Washington, completing 64% of his passes and throwing 23 touchdowns as he led the Huskies to an 8-5 record and their first bowl win since 2015.

60. BAL – Michael Pittman Jr/WR USC: This is probably lower than where Pittman where ultimately end up being selected but great value for the Ravens late in the second round. Pittman is a great compliment to Hollywood Brown, a strong possession type with great bloodlines, high character, and special teams value (he has three career blocked punts). Ravens’ offense will be tough to stop once again.

61. TEN – Ross Blacklock/DT TCU: Munchak working on the trenches again. Replacement for Jurrell Casey, who was traded to Denver for surprisingly little, just a 7th round pick. Blacklock is quick with good hand use but lacked production and some medical concerns bump him down.

62. GB – Adam Trautman/TE Dayton: First tight end off the board. Convincing argument to be made it’ll be Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet but Trautman is a better blocker and the Packers clearly were tired of seeing Jimmy Graham ineffectively flail around last season. Trautman is old-school and won’t be dynamic downfield but a sturdy underneath option for Rodgers.

63. KC – Jaylon Johnson/CB Utah: Cornerback is one of the biggest needs for Kansas City, not having much outside of Bashaud Breeland, signed only through this season. Johnson weighed in a hair under 6’0, ran a 4.5 flat, with seven interceptions for Utah before declaring as a junior.

64. SEA – Cole Kmet/TE Notre Dame: Seahawks don’t have a ton of needs and have already made two selections prior to them rounding out the second round. Kmet is viewed as the top tight end in a weak class, with good size and productivity. They did sign Greg Olsen for one last go-around but it’s smart to treat 2020 as a developmental year for any TE drafted. With offseason programs wiped out, it’s hard for the notoriously tough to transition to position like tight end being anything more than a redshirt year. Pete Carroll can afford to wait.

Round Three

65. CIN – John Simpson/OG Clemson: Simpson is a wide body and mauler in the run game. His 2019 and Senior Bowl tape was hindered by an ankle injury but when healthy, he can be a starter in the league. Cincinnati must build up their offensive line for Burrow. Adding Simpson and getting Jonah Williams back will go a long way.

66. WSH – Laviska Shenault/WR Colorado: Washington cashed in after taking Scary Terry a year ago but they need more wide receiver help. Shenault has been marred by injury and it drops him down a bit but he’s a bowling bowl who can wear a lot of hats as a receiver/runner. He’s certainly not Christian McCaffrey but Ron Rivera/Scott Turner can use him in some similar ways as they had in Carolina.

67. DET – Ben Bartch/OG St. Johns: Bartch will kick inside at the next level. He showed he could hold his own at the Senior Bowl, having a successful week before suffering an injury at the end, and will follow in Ali Marpet’s footsteps, a fellow D3 player drafted in the top 100. Lions need interior o-line help next to Frank Ragnow.

68. NYJ- Bryce Hall/CB Virginia: Bit of a flier here to take Hall, who missed most of 2019 with an ankle injury. He seems to be healthy now and ready for 2020 and would’ve gone much higher than this had it not been for the medical. He has the size/athleticism combination teams covet.

69. CAR – Bravvion Roy/NT Baylor: Bit of a surprise here with how early Roy is going but it sounds like it’s possible he’s a Day 2 surprise according scout Dave-Te’ Thomas. Matt Rhule coached Roy at Baylor, a squatty body in the middle but also registered 5.5 sacks a year ago. No team had a worse run defense than the Panthers, allowing an ugly 5.2 YPC a year ago.

70. MIA – Tee Higgins/WR Clemson: Because I’m not predicting trades, Miami is going to be the one team I’ll run out of ideas for. But they have plenty of holes to fill and can totally transform their roster. Higgins was once viewed as a Day 1 selection but tumbled down in a deep class and average to below average testing. But he had production in spades with over 2000 yards and 25 touchdowns the past two seasons. Excellent value at #70.

71. LAC – Albert Okwuegbunam/TE Missouri: Hunter Henry is one of the most dynamic players at his position but health is an issue and there’s little behind him. A-Ok was essentially the only tight end who elicited anything more than a yawn at Indy, burning a 4.49, though he doesn’t play to that time. Still, he was hindered by the loss of Drew Lock in 2019, causing his production to crash down.

72. ARI – AJ Epenesa/DE Iowa: Epenesa falls here after a poor workout, running in the 5’s at 275 pounds. Teams will have to trust his tape and production, 26.5 sacks in three years. Arizona’s run defense was in the bottom half of the league last year.

73. JAC – Cam Akers/RB Florida State: Rumors swirling the team is looking to deal Leonard Fournette and if they do, they’ll be an Open Vacancy sign in the backfield. Akers is a creative, slippery runner who stays in Florida after playing behind a woeful Seminoles’ offensive line.

74. CLE – Josh Uche/OLB Michigan: Uche is an impressive athlete who can run, cover, and rush the passer. He’ll have to play off-ball on early downs, he’s not a base end in Cleveland’s scheme, but a twitchy third down pass rusher while also replacing some of Joe Schobert’s snaps off ball.

75. IND – Kyle Dugger/S Lenoir-Rhyne: Nice value in the third round. Dugger will settle in well next to Malik Hooker in center field. Similar to Chinn, Dugger is a potential hybrid player with A+ athleticism. Colts go defense after offense with both picks in the second round.

76. TB – KJ Hamler/WR Penn State: Adding as many weapons around Tom Brady as humanly possible. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are an exceptional combination but they’re still looking for a slot receiver after losing Adam Humphries prior to the 2019 season. Hamler is one of the fastest players in the entire draft and though on the small side, I don’t know how defenses are going to stop their offense. Hamler fits well in Arians’ seven step, vertical attack.

77. DEN – Terrell Lewis/OLB Alabama: Denver still has Chubb and Miller but Miller is 31, registered just eight sacks last year (the first time he’s been in double-digits since an injury-shortened 2013), and his contract only runs through next year. Good time to plan ahead. Lewis has injury concerns but if he stays healthy, this is a steal especially in a weaker edge/pass rush class.

78. ATL – Lynn Bowden/WR Kentucky: Fun slot option for the Falcons’ offense. He can help out at RB too which is good because Todd Gurley’s knee is *this* close to turning to dust. Bowden was largely a runner last season for the Wildcats and will be on the raw side but caught 67 passes two years ago while Benny Snell carried the load in the backfield. He also threw the ball 74 times last year and can become their new Mohamed Sanu.

79. NYJ – Saadiq Charles/OT LSU: Charles had some off-field concerns he’s had to answer in the pre-draft process but is part of four LSU offensive linemen part of this class. His ceiling might be the highest. A little short and undersized but there’s big-time upside. George Fant isn’t a long-term answer.

80. LVR – Damon Arnette/CB Ohio State: Best corner left on the board. CB would’ve been a lesser need had the Eli Apple contract not fallen through. Arnette has only five career interceptions but is battle-tested with a whopping 38 career starts.

81. LVR – Alex Highsmith/DE Charlotte: Highsmith is a little on the lighter/thinner side but an impressive player who burst onto the scene in 2019. Vegas (that feels weird to write) cashed in with a small school pass rusher in Maxx Crosby a year ago yet the Raiders still only finished with 32 sacks, tied for 24th in football. He could sub out Ferrell on passing downs. Gruden and Mayock are reportedly high on Highsmith.

82. DAL – Devin Duvernay/WR Texas: Flipping to offense after addressing defense with the Cowboys’ top two picks. Speedy slot receiver to replace Randall Cobb though Duvernay is stiffer and straight-linish. He had nearly 1400 yards receiving and nine scores for the Longhorns in 2019.

83. DEN – Brandon Jones/S Texas: Longhorns going with consecutive picks. Jones couldn’t work out in the pre-draft process due to injury, and missed the Senior Bowl because of it, but he’s an impressive, smart athlete who can lay the lumber. Justin Simmons is a great player but currently on the franchise tag and depth is mediocre after losing Will Parks to the Eagles.

84. LAR – Chase Claypool/WR Notre Dame: Wide receiver run in the middle of the third round. Claypool won’t replace Brandin Cooks’ speed but he’s a remarkable athlete and a bit of a tight end/receiver hybrid. Him on the outside and Kupp in the slot will be a size nightmare for secondaries to try and combat. He goes in the same range as his teammate last year Miles Boykin, who went 93rd overall to the Ravens.

85. DET – Zack Moss/RB Utah: Lions have reportedly been doing their homework on Moss and nab him here as Keyrron Johnson’s backup/side car. Moss is a laterally quick runner who lacks top end speed but ran for over 4000 yards in his career. Detroit averaged 4.1 yards per carry last season, tied for 21st in the NFL.

86. BUF – Robert Hunt/OL UL-Lafayette: Good offensive line depth with the Bills having several linemen a year away from free agency. Hunt played RT along that mauling Louisiana line but could kick to right guard with a year of training. He’s a mauler in the run game and would look good at RG next to Cody Ford in 2021.

87. NE – Jake Fromm/QB Georgia: If we’re being honest, Fromm will likely go earlier than #87, maybe even with the Pats trading up, but without predicting those in this mock, quarterbacks tend to fall. Teams love Fromm’s football IQ though his tape is up-and-down. His completion percentage dipped to about 60% last year but he took care of the football in his career, only throwing 18 INTs in three years. For the first time in what feels like whatever, the Pats don’t have a QB.

88. NO – Bryan Edwards/WR South Carolina: Saints focusing on talent and value with only two picks so far and not a lot of needs. Edwards represents both, a YAC option to go with Michael Thomas and Manny Sanders. Fun weapon in their already potent offensive attack. They could use some depth at wideout.

89. MIN – Van Jefferson/WR Florida: Vikings need a good route runner after trading one of the best in football in Diggs to Buffalo. Jefferson is a little bit older and required foot surgery during the pre-draft process but was the best receiver at the Senior Bowl and knows how to get open. Has NFL bloodlines, too; his dad is the WR coach for the Jets.

90. HOU – Curtis Weaver/OLB Boise State: Weaver is a bit of a weird body type but was an effective pass rusher with the Broncos, racking up 34.5 sacks in three seasons. Texans looking for pass rush help – they only had 31 sacks last season and only Whitney Mercilus had more than five.

91. LVR – K’Von Wallace/S Clemson: Wallace will easily check the football-junkie, high character box the Raiders wanted to draft last season. He’s versatile to play slot and safety and a really impressive athlete. Las Vegas signed Damarious Randall but that was to a cheap, one-year deal.

92. BAL – Julian Okwara/OLB Notre Dame: Couple of edge rushers coming off the board. Okwara’s production was wholly average, five sacks in nine games a season ago, but has good size at 6’4 252 who plays with power. Matthew Judon is on the tag and there’s an outside chance the team deals him.

93.TEN – AJ Dillon/RB Boston College: The Titans’ offense runs through Derrick Henry and they’d be gutted if he ever went down. Very little behind him. Dillon is a freaky big back at 247 pounds who moves like someone 40 pounds lighter (4.53 40, 41 inch vertical). He’s bark and bite, rushing for over 1600 yards a year ago. However, he’ll need work as a receiver.

94. GB – James Lynch/DE Baylor: Prototypical defensive end who can kick inside in sub-package and passing downs. The Packers gave up 4.7 yards per carry against the run, an unacceptable number for that group. Lynch is a one-year wonder but blew up for the Bears as a junior, notching 13.5 sacks (leading the Big 12) and three forced fumbles.

95. DEN – Will Gay Jr/ILB Mississippi State: Broncos taking a flier on the ultra-athletic Gay Jr, who blazed a 4.46 40 at the Combine. But he has numerous off the field questions to be answered, including breaking his QBs jaw in practice. I think Vic Fangio though will have a strong enough culture with enough leaders to get him on the straight and narrow.

96. KC – Tyler Biadasz/OC Wisconsin: Chiefs need some interior offensive line help in the worst way. Biadasz has some medical concerns over a shoulder injury but he’s the best guy on the board. Grew up on a farm and paved the way for Jonathan Taylor to run for days and days. Sign me up.

97. CLE – Donovan Peoples-Jones/WR Michigan: It’s hard to have a better duo than OBJ and Jarvis Landry but depth is pretty thin behind them. Peoples-Jones’ production was underwhelming, even factoring in sub-par QB play, but he’s a freaky player and if he pans out, this will be a home run.

98. NE – Dalton Keene/TE Virginia Tech: Keene was underutilized but is a big body, solid blocker, and hard to bring down in the open field. Expect TEs to be drafted against conventional/national media wisdom with how meh of a class it is. The Patriots have to find some security blankets for their offense.

99. NYG – Antonio Gibson/RB Memphis: Wasn’t quite sure what direction to go here. Debated adding another offensive linemen but pivoted to Gibson, a dynamic returner/runner/receiver. I think his best spot is RB but any offense who doesn’t move him around is making a mistake.

100. NE – Keith Ismael/OC San Diego State: David Andrews is aiming to return after missing all of 2019 with blood clots in his lungs but his future can’t be guaranteed. Ismael is an underrated prospect who has played all three interior spots and is a good option in a pretty weak class. He started 40 games for the Aztecs.

101.SEA – JR Reed/S Georgia: Reed offers some secondary help with Tedric Thompson recently released. Reed is a plus athlete, running a 4.54 with a 34 inch vert and 10’10” broad, with five career INTs to his credit.

102. PIT – Ben Bredeson/OG Michigan: Bredeson is a stout guard with good feet and size. Pittsburgh loves to draft Michigan Men and he made 46 career starts for Maize and Blue and named team captain for his final two seasons. He won’t start right away but provides valuable interior depth.

103. PHI – James Morgan/QB Florida International: Carson Wentz played all 16 games last season but the ride was still sometimes bumpy and they need a Plan B behind him. Morgan is a smart QB who doesn’t have the same frame or style as Wentz but threw 40 TDs to just 12 INTs over the past two years at FIU after transferring from Bowling Green.

104. LAR – Khalid Kareem/DE Notre Dame: Bit of a DE/LB hybrid who registered 26 TFL and 13 sacks in three years with the Fighting Irish. More front seven help for the Rams and a couple of Notre Dame alumni on their draft card.

105. MIN – Kevin Dotson/OG UL-Lafayette: For the first time in school history, a Rajun Cajun was an AP All-American. That was Dotson. Absolute mauler in the run game and the Vikings are desperate for interior help for a run-centric rushing attack led by Dalvin Cook.

106. BAL – Raekwon Davis/DE Alabama: Solid value here to close out the third round. Davis can play inside/out and has good length and pedigree. The team signed Derek Wolfe after their deal with Michael Brockers fell through but Wolfe has a lengthy injury history.

Round Four

107. CIN – Prince Tega Wanogho/OT Auburn: Bengals kick off Day Three of the draft with a potential steal in Wanogho. Couple of tackles slipping through the cracks after so many teams addressed it in the Top 40 selections. He could flip to RT to replace the almost unstartable Bobby Hart. Lots of work to do with this offensive line.

108. WSH – Lucas Niang/OT TCU: Ron Rivera following the Bengals’ lead here with another tackle. Niang played through a hip issue but if healthy, has starter upside. Trent Williams’ day are numbered and Washington lacks any reasonable fallback options. Cornelius Lucas doesn’t count as “reasonable.”

109. DET – Quez Watkins/WR Southern Mississippi: Watkins turned heads at the Combine with impressive triangle numbers: 4.35 40, 36.5 inch vertical, and 10’5” broad. He turned up the heat last year for the Golden Eagles, averaging 18.1 yards per reception while also offering a little something in the return game.

110. NYG – Harrison Bryant/TE Florida Atlantic: The Giants are set with Evan Engram but have some question marks behind him. Bryant won the John Mackey Award for college football’s best tight end though his lack of size and length are concerns in projecting him to the NFL.

111. HOU – Gabriel Davis/WR Central Florida: Sleeper at WR in a deep class. Davis caught 72 balls for 1241 yards (17.2 YPC) and 12 touchdowns for the Golden Knights a year ago before leaving school early. Tested with solid athleticism too. The Texans traded for Brandin Cooks but his concussion history is concerning. And everything Bill O’Brien does is concerning.

112. LAC – Derrek Tuszka/OLB North Dakota State: Possible steal here for the Chargers, no strangers to taking linebackers from NDSU. They took Kyle Emanuel in the 5th round in 2015. Tuszka is arguably the better prospect with big-time production with 19 TFL and 13.5 sacks as a senior for the Bison. His testing was excellent as well, highlighted by an absurd 6.87 three cone at 251 pounds.

113. CAR – Reggie Robinson/CB Tulsa: Panthers looking for cornerback help after losing James Bradberry to the Giants. Robinson has an intriguing size/speed combination (6’1, 205, 4.44 40) who intercepted three passes as a senior.

114. ARI – Amik Robertson/CB La Tech: What Robertson lacks in size he makes up for in the way he plays, a Mike Hilton/Jonathan Jones feel who can excel in the slot. He was a ballhawk in college, recording 14 career picks.

115. CLE – Colby Parkinson/TE Stanford: Cleveland went out and got their big fish in Austin Hooper but David Njoku’s future remains up in the air. Parkinson may soon become the #2. Great size and pedigree, new head coach Kevin Stefanski gets his Kyle Rudolph.

116. JAC – Netane Muti/OG Fresno State: Muti would be a slam dunk Day Two, and probably Round Two, selection had it not been for a laundry list of injuries including multiple Achilles tears. But when healthy, he’s a mauler in the run game and one of the strongest players in his class, putting up 44 reps on the bench press. His lack of length hurts him in pass protection though, too easily losing blocks.

117. TB – Bradlee Anae/OLB Utah: Shaq Barrett was one of the league’s best signings last year but he’s currently on the franchise tag. Elsewhere on the roster is an aging Jason Pierre-Paul and not a whole lot else. Anae is a refined pass rusher who possesses an excellent strikes but tested miserably at the Combine.

118. DEN – Rashard Lawrence/NT LSU: Lawrence is a solid run stuffer who also has some juice against the pass and plays with a good motor. The team did re-sign Shelby Harris but it was only to a one-year deal. Nice value here for Elway and company.

119. ATL – Logan Stenberg/OG Kentucky: Few teams have invested in their offensive line as heavily as Atlanta has, taking Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary in the first round a year ago. Still, depth is relatively thin behind their starting five. Stenberg has great size and is a strong run blocker who the Wildcats loved to pull, though overall athleticism is a worry.

120. NYJ – Antonio Gandy-Golden/WR Liberty: One receiver probably isn’t enough for the Jets so they follow up Ruggs in the first with AGG in the fourth. Different body type, lanky and long, who got big-time exposure at the Senior Bowl. Absolute playmaker for the Flames, nearly touching 1400 yards and 10 scores as a senior.

121. LVR – Joshua Kelley/RB UCLA: Been a defensive heavy draft for the silver and black so they flip over to the offense here. Kelley is a downhill runner who turned heads at Mobile. He’s also extremely high character and a hard worker, transferring from UC Davis and walking onto UCLA and earning a scholarship. He’ll backup Josh Jacobs in 2020.

122. IND – Jabari Zuniga/DE Florida: Zuniga is solid against the run and though he doesn’t offer much as a pass rusher (just 18.5 career sacks in four seasons) he can fit as a strong side end for DC Matt Eberflus. Good depth here behind the 31 year old Justin Houston.

123. DAL – Darryl Williams/OC Mississippi State: Maybe waiting a little long to address center after Travis Frederick announced his retirement. Williams has good size at 6’2 304 and started 38 games in college. He’s logged plenty of time at guard and center.

124. PIT – Davon Hamilton/NT Ohio State: Steelers haven’t done much to address losing Javon Hargrave to the Eagles’ in free agency. Hamilton isn’t the second coming but can plug up against the run and Pittsburgh is no stranger to adding talent from Ohio State. He’ll pal around with Cam Heyward.

125. NE – Anfernee Jennings/ILB Alabama: Listing Jennings as an ILB here but he can play on the edge or off-ball as he did at Alabama. He’ll probably play more off-ball with Baun being on the edge and as a pass rusher. Jennings is an average (at best) athlete with a serious knee injury on his medical but a smart, refined pass rusher with great hand use.

126. LAR – Michael Ojemudia/CB Iowa: Rams went all-in on their secondary in recent years but it hasn’t exactly worked out. Ojemudia tested well and though his tape isn’t quite as good, he’s an intelligent corner with size. Six career INTs, three each of the last two years.

127. PHI – Harrison Hand/CB Temple: Philly kid staying local. Hand left school as a junior after transferring from Baylor for 2019 and picked off a trio of passes for the Owls. Philly needs plenty of secondary help.

128. BUF – Jonathan Greenard/OLB Florida: Bills added pass rush help in the offseason with Mario Addison along with Jerry Hughes but both are in their 30s. Greenard has a quick first step but comes in at a heavy 260 pounds. He had 10 sacks for the Gators in 2019.

129. BAL – Evan Weaver/ILB California: Ravens double-dipping at ILB after taking Queen in the first round. Weaver is sorta the opposite, a stiff, downhill thumper with heavy production who at worst, will be an excellent special teamer.

130. NO – Alex Taylor/OT South Carolina State: This may be on the high end of things for Taylor to go. He’s a tall, lanky prospect with the thinnest ankles you’ll ever see from an offensive linemen but get him in an NFL weight room with a strength & conditioning coach and you could have something here. Saints know a thing or two about taking a small-school tackle, cashing in on Arkansas Pine-Bluff’s Terron Armstead years ago.

131. ARI – John Hightower/WR Boise State: Bit of a lank frame at 6’1 189 but possesses good straight line speed. Rumors surfacing the team may look to deal Christian Kirk and even if they don’t, adding some receiver depth for Murray is never a bad thing.

132. MIN – Jason Strowbridge/DE North Carolina: Potential inside/out player as the Vikings look for pass rush help. Unfortunately, a pretty quiet defensive end class. Strowbridge was a surprisingly easy mover who even looked relatively comfortable going backwards in LB drills at Indy. He’ll play with his hand down on Sundays, making this a good fit with Everson Griffin still a free agent.

133. SEA – Isaiah Coulter/WR Rhode Island: Seattle strong at the top with Lockett and Metcalf but the receiver group behind them is pretty thin. Coulter is a sleeper who ran 4.45 and jumped 36 inches at the Combine.

134. ATL – Braden Mann/P Texas A&M: Specialist alert! First one off the board. Mann is viewed as this year’s best punter. He averaged a whopping 48.9 yards per punt the last two seasons for the Aggies. Atlanta cut, and then re-signed, current punter Ryan Allen. He averaged under 42 yards per punt last year, one of the worst figures in the game.

135. PIT – Brian Cole/S Mississippi State: Steelers really lacking safety depth behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds. Cole began his college career as a receiver at Michigan, transferred to JUCO, then returned to D1 to Mississippi State as a converted DB. Predictably raw but versatile and named team captain in 2019.

136. GB – Hakeem Adeniji/OG Kansas: Guard/tackle capable and good value here towards the end of the fourth round. Packers do need some depth up front. Adeniji made 48 career starts for the Jayhawks, seeing time at both tackle spots.

137. DEN – Darnay Holmes/CB UCLA: Some slot help after Chris Harris went to the Chargers. Holmes is an aggressive nickel corner who puts his face in the fan and plays the catch point well. Had an impressive week at the Senior Bowl.

138. KC – Robert Windsor/DE Penn State: I wasn’t crazy about Windsor’s tape but NFL teams seem high on him as one of the few guys in this class who profiles as an old-school, 4i/5 tech. He showed off some athleticism at his Pro Day, running in the 4.9’s at 290 pounds. Recorded 13 career sacks for Penn State.

139. NE – Kenny Robinson/S West Virginia: Robinson is a one-of-a-kind case study in the draft. He’s from Morgantown but played in the XFL before the league folded after being dismissed from school due to an academic violation. Kind of dude Belichick takes a flier on earlier than people would expect.

140. JAC – Brycen Hopkins/TE Purdue: Jaguars signed Tyler Eifert but it’s felt like he’s missed more time than he’s played the last several years. Hopkins is a tough player with good speed in the open field. Blocking needs work but his dad was a long-time offensive linemen in the NFL and trained with him during the pre-draft process.

141. MIA – Damien Lewis/OG LSU: Nice value here for Lewis. Third Tigers’ offensive linemen off the board in this draft. Little undersized and can get knocked off-balanced but competitive and adds some depth to the Dolphins’ interior line. First Dolphins’ pick in 70 selections.

142. WSH – Charlie Woerner/TE Georgia: Woerner is one of the best blocking tight ends in the class, though he lacks length and wasn’t often used in the Bulldogs’ passing game. Blocking tight ends go higher than expected; the Bengals took Drew Sample in the second round in last year’s draft.

143. BAL – Josiah Deguara/TE Cincinnati: Consider Deguara more of an H-Back who can wear a lot of hats but he’s one of the best in that category. Ravens have couple of excellent tight ends but dealt Hayden Hurst to Atlanta, leaving a vacancy. His versatility will fit well in Baltimore’s multiple offense and his effort and character will endear him to coaches.

144. SEA – Danny Pinter/OG Ball State: Pinter played tackle in school but lacks size and length to realistically stay there at the next level. He’ll kick to guard and offer help on the interior. Interesting athlete, running a 4.91 at the Combine.

145. PHI – James Proche/WR SMU: Eagles’ receivers dropped too many passes and simply weren’t reliable enough last season. Hard to find someone with better hands than Proche, who can effectively work from the slot at the next level. He had a lot of practice too, catching 111 balls for 1225 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019. Also could help in the return game.

146. PHI – Simon Stepniak/OG Indiana: Similar to Wes Martin a year ago, Stepniak is a surprise mid-round pick. Ultra-strong and tough, putting up 37 reps on the bar right after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL who made 23 starts over the past two years. Depth behind Brandon Brooks.

Round Five

147. CIN – Hunter Bryant/TE Washington: Good value here for the Bengals at the top of the fifth round. Bryant isn’t the biggest and didn’t test the best, causing his stock to fall, but the Bengals’ didn’t get enough production out of the position and adds another weapon for Burrow. He had over 800 yards receiving as a senior, averaging a healthy 15.9 yards per catch.

148. CAR – Akeem Davis-Gaither/ILB Appalachian State: Another pick that focuses on value. Davis-Gaither could – and frankly, should – go higher than this but his lack of size and injury in the pre-draft process could ding him. He’s a strong athlete with good instincts and closing speed. Defense heavy draft for the Panthers.

149. DET – Jaylinn Hawkins/S California: Sleeper at safety as depth starts to thin out in the fifth round. Hawkins is a football junkie with size and ball skills. Picked off nine passes the last two years. Overshadowed by Davis but a talented prospect in his own right.

150. NYG – Leki Fotu/NT Utah: Big plugger in the middle to replace what the team lost in dealing Damon Harrison. Fotu doesn’t offer much as a pass rush, just a half-sack last season, but few are as big as him at 6’5, 330 with 34 inch arms.

151. LAC – Joe Reed/WR Virginia: Chargers looking for deep threats they’ve had in past players like Travis Benjamin. Reed may not be a 1:1 player for that but he’s one of the best vertical threats left on the board with versatility as a receiver, runner, and one of the draft’s most potent kick returners. He housed five of them in his Cavs’ career.

152. CAR – Anthony McFarland/RB Maryland: Really exciting player to watch. Bit undersized but shifty in the open field and made the Terps’ offense semi-entertaining. Depth is needed behind Christian McCaffrey, their absolute bell cow but at some point, he won’t be able to play 95% of the time like he does. McFarland is a similar space player.

153. MIA – Cameron Dantzler/CB Mississippi State: Under an old regime, I know, but in 2016, Xavien Howard turned in an ugly looking 4.58 40. Still turned out to be a great pick. Dantzler had an even uglier 4.64 time at the Combine but the Dolphins look to strike lightning twice. To his credit, Dantzler had a better “Pro Day,” time though you’re a sucker if you think he actually ran a 4.38.

154. MIA – Devin Asiasi/TE UCLA: At the point of the draft we’re I’m running out of directions to go for the pick-happy Dolphins. Going with Asiasi, who offers a blend of size and athleticism. He may begin the year third string behind Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe.

155. MIN – Steven Montez/QB Colorado: Vikings don’t have great depth behind Kirk Cousins with only Sean Mannion as a viable candidate and not a good one at that. Montez is a big dude at 6’5 240. A three-year starter, he threw for 63 touchdowns for the Buffs.

156. SF – Raequan Williams/DT Michigan State: Been a long wait for the 49ers, their first selection since #31 overall. Team looking for defensive line help after trading away DeForest Buckner. They like their d-line to be big and long and Williams fits that at 6’4, 308 with 33 3/8 inch arms. He registered 7.5 TFL and 5 sacks as a senior for Sparty.

157. JAC – Jonathan Garvin/DE Miami (FL): More defensive line help for the Jags. Yannick Ngakoue is pleading to be traded and they’re going to need reinforcements. Could take a pass rusher earlier but the class just isn’t strong here. Garvin had five sacks as a junior in 2019.

158. NYJ – Lamical Perine/RB Florida: Perine isn’t a tremendous athlete but NFL ready who can pass protect and plays with power and leg drive. Adam Gase clearly wasn’t on board with the Le’Veon Bell selection and 2020 is more than likely his final year in Gang Green.

159. LVR – Jon Runyan Jr./OL Michigan: Old-school and versatile with strong NFL bloodlines. Raiders’ type of guy. Runyan mostly played LT in college but saw work at RG too and probably will fit best inside in the NFL.

160. IND – Troy Pride Jr./CB Notre Dame: Solid value here in the fifth round. Pride Jr. had a good week at the Senior Bowl and picked off four passes in his ND career. Ran a 4.40 at the Combine. Corner isn’t a pressing need with Rock Ya-Sin, Kenny Moore, and the addition of Xavier Rhodes but you can never have too much depth here in the NFL.

161. TB – Shane Lemieux/OG Oregon: Made 52 career starts for the Ducks. Interior o-line depth is a problem for Tampa and Lemieux’s experience can have him ready sooner than later. Value this late is good, too.

162. SEA – McTelvin Agim/DT Arkansas: Underrated SEC plugger that will help ease the loss of Al Woods. He can get after the quarterback a little bit too with 14.5 career sacks, including five as a senior. He also forced six career fumbles.

163. CHI – Casey Toohill/OLB Stanford: Toolsy pass rusher in a class where it’s hard to find those guys. He could end up going a round higher after testing very well at Indy, running a 4.56 40, jumping 39 inches in the vert, 10’6” in the broad, and a 7.08 three cone at 250 pounds. He busted out for 11 TFL and 8 sacks with Stanford in 2019.

164. DAL – Khalil Davis/DT Nebraska: Good value here for the Cowboys. Davis turned heads by running in the 4.7’s at the Combine and could eventually be a one-gap attacker after sitting behind Gerald McCoy. Eight sacks for the Cornhuskers in 2019.

165. JAC – Charlie Heck/OT North Carolina: Heck is a tall drink of water at 6’7, 311 pounds who started 34 games as a Tar Heel. He’s logged time at both tackle spots though may project a little better at right tackle, though the line’s have blurred with teams putting their best pass rushers on either side.

166. DET – Michael Turk/P Arizona State: Lions have made plenty of selections already and plugged plenty of holes. Turk bench presses like a linebacker and Detroit is in desperate need of punter help after losing Sam Martin to Denver. They don’t have any good options on the roster and must add competition. His uncle is former NFL punter Matt Turk.

167. BUF – Darrynton Evans/RB Appalachian State: Evans is a speedy, open-grass threat who will back up Devin Singletary after Frank Gore was let go. Evans isn’t going to offer much in pass protection but he’s a one-cut, downhill runner and a problem for defenses once he hits the second level. Fun player to watch.

168. PHI – Tanner Muse/ILB Clemson: Nothing wrong with the Eagles adding another linebacker. He’s similar to Chinn as a potential hybrid player but Chinn has a much better chance of working as a safety and playing in space. Muse does his best work in the alley and though his fit is questionable, he’s a Clemson linebacker who runs in the 4.4s. Slotting him here is a bit low, to be honest.

169. NO – Eno Benjamin/RB Arizona State: Good bit of value here for the Saints who don’t have a lot of needs and can focus on talent. Benjamin burst onto the scene as a sophomore, rushing for over 1600 yards in 2018. His numbers did slip last year. But he catches the ball well, a must in the Saints’ offense.

170. BAL – Jack Driscoll/OT Auburn: Tackle depth for the Ravens, the second linemen they’ve drafted in this mock. Replaces the recently released James Hurst behind Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. Driscoll spent one year at Auburn after transferring from UMass and has overall very good starting experience (45 games).

171. HOU – AJ Green/CB Oklahoma State: Texans have a couple of first round busts as backup options in Vernon Hargreaves and Gaeron Conley but depth here isn’t special. Green is a big corner who wants to press and is physical against the run but stiff-hipped and too tall in his pedal.

172. NE – Malcolm Perry/RB Navy: Bill Belichick has an affinity for service academy players. His dad coached at Navy and the team’s long snapper, Joe Cardona, also attended Navy. Perry was the QB in their triple option offense but will be a RB in the league. A very Patriots pick to make.

173. MIA – Davion Taylor/ILB Colorado: Going best player available here with Miami making so many picks. Taylor is on the light side but a plus athlete who notched 72 tackles, eight for a loss, in 2019.

174. TEN – Rodrigo Blankenship/K Georgia: First kicker off the board. Titans’ kicking game was an absolute mess a year ago and they need to find a long-term answer. In his Georgia career, he was a perfect 200/200 on extra points and 82.5% on field goals, going 27/33 as a senior.

175. GB – Lamar Jackson/CB Nebraska: Packers need corner and safety depth and Jackson could potentially help at both. Rare size at corner at 6’2, 208 including 32 1/4 inch arms. Has a bit of a Kevin King feel. Picked off five passes the past two seasons.

176. SF – Geno Stone/S Iowa: Safety depth behind Tartt and Ward. Stone only had one Power 5 offer, Iowa, but made the most of it. What he lacks in speed he makes up for in his zone processing and physicality. Easy dude to root for.

177. KC – Shaun Bradley/LB Temple: Bradley is an underrated linebacker who tested well at the Combine. Chiefs lost Reggie Ragland to Detroit and need some help here. Bradley finished his Owls’ career with 255 tackles.

178. DEN – Nick Harris/OC Washington: Harris is tremendously undersized at center but a throwback to the Alex Gibbs’ days of having small, athletic linemen. Despite size limitations, Harris is getting a lot of love from scouts and was a three-year starter for the Huskies.

179. DAL – Trevis Gipson/DE Tulsa: Good pass rush depth here late in the fifth round. Stock boosted by an impressive senior year that earned him a Combine invite. He finished out 2019 with 15 TFL and eight sacks. Dallas may have Aldon Smith but his future is still uncertain. It’s in Goodell’s hands.

Round Six

181. CIN – Quartney Davis/WR Teas A&M: Davis is a speedy receiver with good size and could carve out a role as a quality special teamer/coverage maven at the next level. AJ Green is likely in his last year with the Bengals. Been a bumpy 12 months for him. And the entire Cincinnati franchise.

182. DEN – Alton Robinson/OLB Syracuse: Doubling-down on pass rushers but can’t have too many of them and the Broncos have plenty of picks to play with. Robins was once a top recruit at Texas A&M before off the field issues got him dismissed from school. Those concerns, tougher to answer in a year like this, push him down a bit. But Robinson is a technically sound, smart EDGE rusher.

183. DET – Giovanni Ricci/FB Western Michigan: Regarded as one of the best blockers in his class, he arguably doesn’t have the size to stick at TE but can be an H-Back, Ryan Hewitt type. Local kid and the Lions do use a FB. Jesse James was overpaid and probably only has one year left in Detroit, too.

184. NYG – Markus Bailey/ILB Purdue: Bailey would’ve been drafted a lot higher if he didn’t have medical concerns. Twice tore his ACL, including 2019. But worth a flier in the sixth round. Giants added a couple linebackers this offseason but he’ll be depth here and help out on special teams if he makes the team.

185. CAR – Josh Metellus/S Michigan: Perhaps a bit overdue to address safety for the Panthers after releasing Eric Reid. Metellus doesn’t have a high ceiling but is physical and will thump in the box against the run and one special teams.

186. MIA – Jake Hanson/OC Oregon: Who better to pair with your newly minted franchise QB like Herbert than his college center? I’m big on adding a teammate of a guy like that, be it a linemen or receiver, just to give him a familiar face heading into his first camp. Hanson is a quality run blocker. Evan Boehm was let go and signed with Buffalo.

187. LAC – Khaleke Hudson/ILB Michigan: Hudson consistently showed up on tape. Physical, reliable tackler, he did it all and always seemed to make a big play, even blocking punts on special teams. Similar mold to Adrian Phillips.

188. CLE – David Woodward/ILB Utah State: Bit of a slip here for Woodward, whose undersized, didn’t test particularly well (4.79 40, 9’6” broad) and didn’t play in a Power 5 conference. He was also limited to seven games as a junior in 2019.

189. BUF – L’Jarius Sneed/S Ole Miss: Sneed blew up at the Combine with an absurd 4.37 40, 41 inch vertical, and 11’11” broad. Insane stuff. Tape probably doesn’t translate quite as well but those are numbers worth selecting. He’ll backup the impressive safety combination of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.

190. JAC – Tyler Johnson/WR Minnesota: Johnson had a productive career but there’s concerns over his athleticism and how well he’ll translate to the next level. He was a 1100+ yard receiver in his final two collegiate seasons.

191. PHI – Stanley Thomas-Oliver/CB Florida International: Eagles adding as many corners as possible before the draft ends. Thomas-Oliver possesses plus size and earned an all-important Combine invite, turning in a 4.49 at 6’0 192 pounds.

192. NYJ – Joseph Charlton/P South Carolina: Early sixth round and this is the third punter off the board. Wild. Jets only have Ian Berryman on the roster, who competed in Steelers’ camp last year but hasn’t done so professionally. Charlton was a three-year starter and averaged 45.5 yards in his career though ended things on a high note, averaging 47.7 yards his senior season.

193. GB – Antoine Brooks/S Maryland: Potential hybrid but the Packers will put him at SS and add some depth. As a Terp in 2019, he recorded 87 tackles and one interception. Running in the 4.6’s at the Combine does ding him.

194. IND – Taylor Bass/K Georgia Southern: It looks like Adam Vinatieri’s Hall of Fame career has come to an end. Time for the Colts to find a new kicker. Bass had a down senior year but converted over 90% of his attempts in 2018.

195. TB – Anthony Gordon/QB Washington State: Feels like I have to take a QB in the 6th round for a roster that has Tom Brady. Gordon is only a one-year starter but performed well (71.6% completion rate, 48 TDs) and will try to follow Gardner Minshew’s (and Brady’s) footsteps.

196. NE – KJ Hill/WR Ohio State: Twitchy slot receiver who didn’t run well but plays better on tape. Always feels like the Pats have a guy like that. Hill caught ten touchdowns as a senior and offers a little bit as a punt returner.

197. CHI – Nick Coe/DE Auburn: Bit of a weird body type and still feels like a tweener even in an era where schemes and positions have blurred so much but he could bulk up a little and be a defensive end in the Bears’ scheme. Coe had an odd end to his career with Auburn but recorded 13.5 TFL and 7 sacks as a sophomore two years ago.

198. IND – Auzoya Alufohai/NT West Georgia: Interior defensive line help for the Colts. Ballard isn’t afraid of going off the radar for some of his picks, like taking EJ Speed in the fifth round in 2019. Alufohai began his career at Kennesaw State before transferring to West Georgia. He’s a big dude at 327 pounds.

199. PIT – Marquez Callaway/WR Tennessee: Callaway was the big-play receiver in Tennessee. Didn’t have a high volume of production. Callaway is a jump ball machine who needs to work on getting off press coverage more effectively.

200. LAR – Ke’Shawn Vaughn/RB Vanderbilt: Probably could’ve/should’ve given the Rams a running back higher in the draft, though the Rams have found out the trickiness of making a heavy investment in the position. Vaughn is a squatty body and rushed for 1000 yards in consecutive seasons. Team will count on their third round pick last year, Darrell Henderson, to step up.

201. CHI – Adrian Magee/OG LSU: Magee was a lot of fun to watch on tape. Big dude, played left tackle and left guard, with one of the best nasty streaks you’ll see. Some maturity issues early in his career but he’s seemed to calm down and I like his odds of making a roster.

202. MIN – Joe Bachie/ILB Michigan State: His MSU career ended unceremoniously but he tested well and prior to getting suspended, had a successful college career. Linebacker is one of the few positions the Vikings have yet to address.

203. ARI – Thaddeus Moss/TE LSU: Moss’ draft stock was never higher than the Championship win over Clemson. It’s hard to imagine it being any lower right now. He’s undersized, wasn’t going to test well, and suffered a foot injury that required surgery. To his credit, he’s a heady player and competent blocker who shows effort and leg drive. The Cardinals don’t have a lot going on at TE, Maxx Williams sits at the top of their depth chart, but with few picks and a poor class, their options are limited.

204. NO – Carlos Davis/DT Nebraska: The brother of Khalil, who went about 40 picks higher in this mock, Davis also turned in good testing at the Combine and offers good size along the interior. He finished his career with 16 TFL and 9.5 sacks.

205. NE – Tucker McCann/K Missouri: Patriots definitely looking for a new kicker. McCann went 61/84 in his career while also serving as the Tigers’ punter as a senior.

206. MIN – Michael Warren/RB Cincinnati: Vikings clearly have too many picks and will likely trade up at some point. Warren is good practice squad material and at 226 pounds, has the size the team seems to value. He’s rushed for 1200+ yards each of the last two seasons while chipping in nearly 50 receptions.

207. JAC – Julian Blackmon/S Utah: Probably could’ve gone earlier here for safety help with Jacksonville but they have a lot of holes in the roster. Blackmon lacks an ideal frame but picked off four passes last season and forced another pair of fumbles.

208. BUF – Jacob Phillips/ILB LSU: Standard LB depth towards the end of the draft behind Edmunds and Milano. Patrick Queen drew the headlines but Phillips quietly recorded 113 tackles before leaving school a year early.

209. GB – Sewo Olonilua/RB TCU: First of consecutive picks for the Packers. Olonilua draws Le’Veon Bell comps for his size. I’m not sure if I quite see it but he gives off a Jamaal Williams vibe. Production wasn’t his calling card, however, never rushing for more than 635 yards in a season.

210. GB – Mykal Walker/ILB Fresno State: Packers lost a couple of linebackers in Kyle Fackrell and Jake Ryan. Walker won’t solve all that but can try to work his way up the ladder. A good athlete who ran track in high school, he spent two years with Fresno State after transferring from Azusa Pacific.

211. SF – Kindle Vildor/CB Georgia Southern: Valor is a twitched up corner who tested well and picked off nine career passes in the Sun Belt. Like the value here; Vildor could go much earlier on Day Three than this.

212. NYJ – Benito Jones/NT Ole Miss: Jones is nothing more than a plugger who tested as a bottom-level athlete but Steve McLendon won’t play forever. Jones does show a good motor and earned a Senior Bowl invite.

213. NE – Colton McKivitz/OG West Virginia: Offensive line depth across the board looking pretty thin at this stage of the draft. McKivitz has the benefit of going to the Senior Bowl and Combine, getting critical exposure in a year where most Pro Days were wiped out. McKivitz mostly played tackle at WVU but spent a little time at guard and projects to play there in the NFL.

214. NE – Matt Cole/WR McKendree: Classic, small-school sleeper for Belichick. Undersized at 5’9 but uber-athletic, running a 4.48 and leaping 37.5 inches in the vertical. Probably practice squad material as a rookie.

215. SEA – Javon Leake/RB Maryland: Leake was stuck in a committee in school but has intriguing size at 6’0, 215 but averaged 7.2 yards per carry as a junior in 2019. Prolific kick returner too, taking three to the house over the last two years.

Round Seven

215. CIN – Troy Dye/LB Oregon: Bengals getting all the linebacker help they can. Dye’s stock slips after undergoing knee surgery and being unable to workout for scouts. If he can stay healthy, he has a shot to overshoot his draft slot. Dude is tough.

216. WSH – Javelin Guidry/CB Utah: Guidry ran one of the fastest 40 times at the Combine, turning in a 4.29 40. He won’t be the next Darrell Green but that speed is enough to get drafted. A 2 1/2 year starter, he’ll play in the slot for Washington.

217. SF – Charlie Taumoepeau/TE Portland State: “Charlie T” got some NFL exposure at the Senior Bowl. Tweener at the next level but sure-handed and can function as a TE/H-Back type. The 49ers’ offense took a hit when they lost Kyle Juszczyk for a chunk of the regular season.

218. NYG – John Reid/CB Penn State: Cornerback to start rounding things out for the Giants. Tested well at Indy, running a sub 4.5 with a 36.5 inch vert, 10’9” broad, and even put up 20 reps on the bench. He picked off seven passes for the Nittany Lions while breaking up another 30. Could go higher than this.

219. MIN – Jauan Jennings/WR Tennessee: Jennings posted an ugly 4.72 40 at the Combine but this is a dude who is going to succeed in the NFL. Big slot receiver that nickel corners will have a tough time trying to bring down. Hands need to be more consistent. Drops some easy ones.

220. LAC – Alohi Gilman/S Notre Dame: Gillman isn’t a great athlete but plays with a hair-on-fire attitude. Good chance to carve out a role on special teams as the Chargers add some secondary help.

221. CAR – Kevin Davidson/QB Princeton: Late round flier at QB on Davidson, who started one season for the Tigers. Teddy Bridgewater is their guy but Will Grier isn’t the answer as a #2. Davidson threw 20 touchdowns in the Ivy League, including a conference record seven versus Bucknell.

222. ARI – JJ Taylor/RB Arizona: Taylor is about as small as they come but has sneaky power and good speed. Stays local and will try to latch on as a #3 or stick on the practice squad. Rushed for over 1400 yards two years ago.

223. JAC – Shaquille Quarterman/LB Miami (FL): May go 50 spots higher than I have him slotted here. Jaguars have a good core at linebacker but depth never hurts. Quartermann has plenty of experience – 52 career starts – and production to follow, 356 career tackles, ninth in school history. And they’ve had no shortage of talent.

224. TEN – Kenny Willekes/OLB Michigan State: Willekes has a good motor but is trying to convert from DE and looks stiff and rigid playing on his feet. Drafting him for his production – 49.5 career TFLs and 23.5 sacks. Impressive numbers.

225. BAL – John Penisini/NT Utah: Additional defensive line help after losing Michael Pierce to Minnesota. At 6’1, 318, he’ll plug the middle. Penisini forced two fumbles as a senior for the Utes.

226. CHI – Trishton Jackson/WR Syracuse: Bears adding some late-draft weapons for Nick Foles. Jackson’s a name that hasn’t been talked about much. He caught 66 balls for over 1000 yards, averaging 15.5 YPC, and 11 scores for the Orange in 2019. He began his career at Michigan State.

227. MIA – Adrian Killins Jr./RB UCF: Second running back drafted but the Dolphins need to revamp their entire backfield. Killins a much different type of runner than their other runner selected, D’Andre Swift. Killins is one of the smallest backs in the draft at 163 pounds but has legitimate speed and can make plays in the open field.

228. ATL – Cole McDonald/QB Hawaii: Third string arm with Matt Schaub very much near the end of his career. Threw too many interceptions in 2019 but has good size and significantly improved his completion percentage from 2018 to last year.

229. WSH – Josiah Scott/CB Michigan State: Undersized nickel corner with impressive speed. May go higher than this. Picked off five passes in 2019 before leaving school a year early which admittedly, might’ve been a mistake, especially if he lasts long.

230. NE – Lavert Hill/CB Michigan: Back-to-back corners from the state of Michigan. Six career interceptions for the Wolverines in 38 career starts.

231. DAL – Stephen Sullivan/TE LSU: Good stash player for 2020. Former receiver converted to tight end and struggled to find playing time during the Tigers’ historic run. Leggy as heck but could be a matchup issue down the middle with high character and ability to win in jump ball situations. But he is a massive project.

232. PIT – Carter Coughlin/OLB Minnesota: Steelers searching for late-draft EDGE help behind TJ Watt and Bud Dupree. Coughlin is a little on the light side but recorded 22.5 career sacks and forced eight fumbles. Ran 4.57 and jumped 36 inches at the Combine.

233. CHI – Cam Brown/ILB Penn State: Brown is an unusual body type at 6’5 but moves a little better than you’d expect. Moderate production with 192 career tackles, 72 as a senior.

234. LAR – Larrell Murchison/DT NC State: Playing the value game and doing pretty well with grabbing Murchison this late. Late bloomer who notched 12 TFL and seven sacks as a senior.

235. NE – Trey Adams/OT Washington: Another nice bit of value here. Adams’ injury history drops him down big-time but he’s physically imposing at 6’8, 314 who managed to stay healthy in 2019. Patriots taking a low-risk flier with so many picks in this mock.

236. GB – Josiah Coatney/NT Ole Miss: Interior defensive line depth to round things out. Didn’t have a lot of production, 15.5 TFL and 6.5 career sacks, but nice frame that can develop on the practice squad for a season.

237. DEN – Jake Luton/QB Oregon State: John Elway seems enamored with tall QBs and Luton fits that bill at 6’6. After beginning his college career at Idaho, he transferred to OSU and threw 28 touchdowns to just three picks as a senior. He’ll battle Brett Rypien for the #3 gig.

238. NYG – Jonah Jackson/OG Ohio State: Spent one year with the Buckeyes after transferring from Rutgers. Giants began the draft with an offensive linemen and they end with one too.

239. MIN – Dane Jackson/CB Pittsburgh: Played on the outside at Pitt but probably will slide inside at the next level. Slim frame but willing to tackle and support the run with a good IQ and is patient in his pedal.

240. HOU – JaMycal Hasty/RB Baylor: Hasty is short but rocked up and fun to watch in the open field. Texans had limited draft capital this season but he’ll slide third string behind the unreliable David Johnson and the underutilized Duke Johnson.

241. TB – Jared Mayden/S Alabama: Mayden was a highly touted recruit but just a one year starter for Alabama. Needs to become a better tackler but has some size and physicality and Arians will gladly take someone coached up by Nick Saban.

242. GB – Luke Juriga/OC Western Michigan: Possible interior sleeper with 52 career starts and was a three-time captain. Played RG before switching to center his senior season. Corey Linsley is entering the final year of his contract.

243. TEN – Tyrie Cleveland/WR Florida: Cleveland had an underrated week at the Senior Bowl and is one of three Gators’ receivers with a shot to get drafted. Good size and speed combination. Didn’t see many targets but averaged over 16 yards per catch in his career.

244. CLE – Essang Bassey/CB Wake Forest: Browns haven’t taken a corner yet so let’s change that. Bassey lacks the height you want in a corner but is rocked up and ran a 4.46 and jumped 39.5 inches at Indy.

245. SF – Francis Bernard/ILB Utah: Bernard ended up at Utah after getting dismissed from BYU. He lacks size and overall athleticism but could thump on special teams. 85 tackles and a pair of picks in 2019.

246. MIA – Blake Ferguson/LS LSU: I’m out of ideas for Miami so uhhh…here’s a long snapper. He’ll compete with Taybor Pepper, who spent his first year with the Dolphins in 2019.

247. NYG – Dezmon Patmon/WR Washington State: Wide receiver is one of the few positions the team hasn’t drafted yet. He caught 58 balls for 762 yards and eight touchdowns for the Cougars a year ago.

248. HOU – Jordan Fuller/S Ohio State: Good value here at safety with the final few selections. Three year starter with five career interceptions for the Buckeyes.

249. MIN – CJ O’Grady/TE Arkansas: Talented player with off-field concerns, wound up getting dismissed from the school, but worth drafting in a weaker class. He was at least at the Combine to attempt and answer some of those questions.

250. HOU – Madre Harper/CB Southern Illinois: One-man band Bill O’Brien certainly could go off the conventional board during Day Three. Harper is one of those guys. FCS corner but a former top recruit who began his career at Oklahoma State before transferring. Good size at 6’2, 190 who intercepted two passes in 2019.

251. MIA – DJ Wonnum/OLB South Carolina: How does Miami have this many picks? Wonnum is a long, lanky pass rusher whose pretty rigid moving backwards but was fairly productive with some upside if he can get bigger and stronger.

252. DEN – Isaiah Hodgins/WR Oregon State: Denver already’s taken one receiver but have also addressed most other positions by this point. Just looking for talent. Hodgins had over 1100 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Beavers as a junior.

253. MIN – Yasir Durant/OT Missouri: Tackle depth for Mike Zimmer to finish his draft. Durant is a big dude at 6’6, 331 who made 33 career starts at left tackle.

254. DEN – James Robinson/RB Illinois State: Small schooler but earned a crucial Combine invite where he ran a 4.64 at 219 pounds with an attention-grabbing 40 inch vertical. There’s production too – Robinson rushed for over 4400 yards in school and had 136 yards in the East/West Shrine Game.

255. NYG – James Smith-Williams/DE NC State: Your 2020 Mr. Irrelevant. Fifth-year player in college who saw his final season cut short by injury. He’s also the dude who cut his elbow on the vertical jump at the Combine. But in 2018, he notched six sacks and has good size at 6’3, 265.