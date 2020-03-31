Watch: The Depot 180 – March 30th – Episode 5

Episode 5 – March 30th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I discussed the finalization of the Eric Ebron contract and compared his signing to the Michael Brockers situation over in Baltimore.

