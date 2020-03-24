Watch: The Depot 180 – March 24th – Episode 2

Episode 2 – March 24th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I recapped some league-wide news that will effect the Steelers and discussed the Eric Ebron signing and Artie Burns departure.

As always, thank you for tuning in! I would like to invite everyone to join the discussion below down in the comments!

