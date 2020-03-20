The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Signing Wisniewski, Restructures, What’s Next, Reader Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 89 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers signing guard/center Stefen Wisniewski to a two-year contract Thursday night and re-signing safety Jordan Dangerfield Friday morning.

We go over what Wisniewski brings to the Steelers and what it means moving forward in the draft. Will tackle Matt Feiler still be the team’s starting left guard in 2020 with Wisniewski now in the fold? We discuss that and more.

The Steelers have done quite a few contract restructures recently, so we review those and specifically what happened to tight end Vance McDonald and him taking a slight pay decrease. We also discuss why a lot of the restructures were done now and if any more are in the future.

The details of the Wisniewski and Dangerfield are not yet in but that doesn’t stop Alex and I from speculating about where the team currently is from a salary cap perspective.

What’s next for the Steelers in free agency? Alex and I go over several players and positions the team might still be looking to fill in the next few weeks.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently provided a health update to Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, so Alex and I recap what all he had to say.

Alex and I finally close out this Friday show by answering several email questions we received from listeners.

