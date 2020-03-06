The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Mock Draft, CBA Update, Free Agent OL Short List, Listener Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 84 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest on the CBA negotiations and the vote of the layers now taking place. We discuss the potential outcome of the vote and the implications it figures to have on the Pittsburgh Steelers. We also discuss the possibility of any important dates being pushed back and much more.

My latest Steelers mock draft was posted on the site on Wednesday so Alex and I go over it pick-by-pick. We spend quite a bot of time discussing the wide receiver I mocked to the Steelers in addition to a few other potential mid-rounders from that position the team figures to have interest in.

Pro Football Focus recently suggested a player they think best fits the Steelers at No. 49 overall so Alex and I give our thoughts on that.

Alex recently put together a short list of potential offensive linemen free agents that might interest the Steelers in the coming weeks so we go over his choices.

Alex and I finally close out this Friday show by answering several email questions we received from listeners.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

