The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers In 2020 HOF Game, CBA/Tag Deadlines, Restricted Tenders, Listener Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 85 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about it being announced by the NFL that the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

Alex and I move on to talk about the moving of the CBA and franchiser/transition tag deadlines once again and what that means to the NFL calendar and the start of the 2020 league year on March 18.

Are tackle Zach Banner, cornerback Mike Hilton and tackle Matt Feiler all guaranteed to receive restricted tenders in the coming week? Alex and I discuss that topic and go over an interesting Monday tweet from Banner.

While he’s being accused of clickbaiting because he listed free agent wide receivers the Steelers might consider in the coming weeks in a recent post, we go over the players Alex identified that make the most sense and are in the realm of being realistic.

Speaking of real clickbait, we discuss a few recent major media articles that suggested the Steelers possibly add quarterback Jameis Winston and tight end Eric Ebron this offseason.

Alex and I finally close out this Tuesday show by answering several email questions we received from listeners.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

