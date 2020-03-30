Article

Stefen Wisniewski Bringing Winning Mentality To Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have six Lombardi’s in their trophy case. But there’s only one player currently in the locker room who has a ring.

That is, until Stefen Wisniewski signed.

Wisniewski, whose won two of the last three Super Bowls as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, is bringing that big-game experience to the team’s locker room. That’s what he told Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews in a recent Skype interview.

“I bring a lot of experience,” he told Matthews. “Have over 100 starts in the NFL. Played center, played guard. Won Super Bowls and I think I can bring that winning mindset, that winning experience.”

Now he and Ben Roethlisberger are the only two players on the team who own a Super Bowl ring. In fact, they’re the only two who have ever even played in a Super Bowl. Center Maurkice Pouncey was with the team as a rookie in 2010 but an injury caused him to miss football’s finale.

Sharing that experience and owning that ring is only a small piece of the puzzle but helps replenish the offensive line and adds leadership the team lost with Ramon Foster’s retirement. Pittsburgh’s also getting a hand-in-the-pile player. Wisniewski says he’ll help the team in any way they ask.

“Hoping to compete for the starting left guard job. Been a starter most of my career. That would be ideal. But whatever the team needs. If I need to be a backup, I can do that as well, as a center/guard. Just excited for the opportunity to be part of this o-line. It’s a really good group. Talented group, veteran group. I know I can improve it.”

Foster’s retirement and BJ Finney signing with Seattle leaves a hole at left guard. Wisniewski figures to get a look there along with Matt Feiler likely getting kicked inside. There’s also the chance the team drafts a guard on Day Two of April’s draft.

