Steelers To Play Cowboys In 2020 Hall Of Fame Game

As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play in the 2020 Hall of Fame Game.
Tuesday morning it was announced by the NFL that the Steelers will play the Dallas Cowboys at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on August 6 to kick off the 2020 preseason schedule. The game will start at 8:00 P.M. ET and be shown live on NBC. The Steelers will serve as the home team against the Cowboys as well.
The Steelers last played in the Hall of Fame Game in 2015 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Steelers are 3-3 all-time in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.
The NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 7: 00 P.M. on ESPN and the NFL Network, live from the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Ohio. Two former members of the Steelers, Bill Cowher and Troy Polamalu, will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as members of the Class of 2020 that weekend.
The Steelers will also play the Cowboys during the 2020 regular season in Dallas.