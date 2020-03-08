Steelers Schedule Private Visit With Louisiana OG Kevin Dotson

The Pittsburgh Steelers are showing special interest in one of the NFL Combine’s biggest snubs. According to SB Nation’s Justin Melo, the team has a private visit set up with Louisiana guard Kevin Dotson.

Louisiana OG Kevin Dotson is the highest ranked player on my board that wasn't invited to the combine. He's a popular guy. He has private visits set up with the #Steelers, #Seahawks, #Saints, #Vikings and #Chargers. His Pro Day is April 1st. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 8, 2020

As Melo’s tweet indicates, Dotson was considered one of Indy’s biggest snubs. He was essentially a four year starter at right guard for the Rajun Cajuns and named 1st Team All-Sun Belt as a senior. His biggest accolade was being named as an AP All-American, first team no less, this season.He teamed up with Robert Hunt, invited to the Combine, for one of the most physical sides of the offensive line in college football. Dotson brings great size, something the Steelers look for in the position.

Dotson also has NFL bloodlines. His uncle Alvin and father Dennis played in the NFL. Alvin, a defensive tackle, played for the Cleveland Browns from 2001-2006, spending the first half of that time with Keith Butler on staff as the team’s linebacker coach. So there’s a tiny bit of familiarity there.

While he was snubbed from the Combine, Dotson participated in this year’s East/West Shrine game and is clearly on the Steelers’ radar. There, he weighed in at 6’4, 310 pounds with 33 inch arms.

Multiple draft outlets have him pegged as a borderline Day 2/Day 3 pick. Pittsburgh is sure to be in the market for interior offensive line help during the draft with the anticipated release of Ramon Foster and BJ Finney hitting free agency.