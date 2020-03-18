Steelers Release FB Roosevelt Nix

The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent fullback Derek Watt on a three-year contract on Tuesday and on Wednesday the team parted ways with fullback Roosevelt Nix by terminating his contract.

We have signed LS Kameron Canaday to a two-year contract and terminated the contract of FB Roosevelt Nix.@BordasLaw TRANSACTION: https://t.co/DdfKIza7u8 pic.twitter.com/aIVawRjvQR — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 18, 2020

Nix, who entered the NFL originally in 2014 with Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent, only played in three games last season due to a knee injury. He was scheduled to earn $1.45 million in 2020 and his release results in a 2020 dead money charge of $875,000.

During his time with the Steelers, Nix was a stellar fullback and a core special teams demon. He was credited with 35 total tackles, two forced fumbles and a blocked punt during his five seasons in Pittsburgh.

On offense, Nix registered just four carries for 4 yards and a touchdown in his five seasons and caught 12 passes for another 69 yards and a touchdown.

After the 2017 season, Nix played in the 2018 Pro Bowl after being named to the AFC team as an injury replacement.

With Nix cut and the Derek Watt and Kameron Canaday deals now in, and assuming the five reported contract restructures were done to the full amounts allowed, I have the Steelers roughly $7.2 million under the cap right now. Number does not include the workout bonus placeholder, however, which last year was $676,800.