Steelers Place Franchise Tag On OLB Bud Dupree

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally placed the franchise tag on outside linebacker Bud Dupree, a move that’s been speculated to ultimately happen since the 2019 season ended. The tag amount is currently speculated to be $15.829 million.

Dupree, the Steelers first-round selection in the 2015 NFL draft out of Kentucky, recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks last season. He had 68 total tackles, three passes defensed and four forced fumbles as well.

For his career, Dupree has 31.5 sacks, 200 total tackles nine passes defensed, one interception and six forced fumbles. Last season he earned $9.232 million as part of his fifth-year option in his rookie contract that the Steelers picked up during the 2018 offseason.

The Steelers brass have said all offseason that retaining Dupree would be a priority. Now that the Steelers have franchise tagged Dupree, they have until 4:00 p.m. EST on July 15 to sign him to long-term extension. Failure to do so would result in Dupree having to play the 2020 season under the franchise tag.

