Steelers Make Signing Of TE Eric Ebron, Three Former XFL Players, Official

It took a while, but the Pittsburgh Steelers have finally made the signing of tight end Eric Ebron official as of Monday afternoon.

Ebron, who reportedly agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with the Steelers a week ago Friday, was reportedly scheduled to sign that deal this past Friday. It’s unclear, however, as to where the former 2014 first-round draft pick out of North Carolina had his physical performed.

Ebron spent the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts after reportedly signing a two-year, $13 million contract with them in March of 2018 that included $6.5 million guaranteed. With the Colts, Ebron caught 97 passes for 1,125 yards and 16 touchdowns in 27 total regular season games played in. His first four seasons in the NFL were with the Detroit Lions, the team that drafted him 10th overall in 2014.

Last season, Ebron missed the final five regular season games due to ankle injuries. He reportedly had surgery performed on both ankles in December.

In addition to finally announcing the signing of Ebron on Monday, the Steelers also made official the signings of three of the five former XFL players they reportedly agreed to deals with last week. Those three players announced on Monday as officially signing one-year contracts are defensive end Dewayne Hendrix, safety Tyree Kinnel and linebacker/long snapper Christian Kuntz.

Hendrix, a University of Pittsburgh product, who most recently played for the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL, might be an outside linebacker in the Steelers defense. Kinnel, who played for the DC Defenders in the XFL, is a Michigan product who entered the NFL in 2019 with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent. As for Kuntz, who most recently played for the Dallas Renegades in the XFL, he was with the Steelers last year during training camp and the preseason. He is Duquesne product who entered the NFL originally in 2017 as a free agent with the New England Patriots.