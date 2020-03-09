Steelers Make Front Office Hire, Add Football Administration Coordinator

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made at least one add to their front office, naming Cole Marcoux as their new Football Administration Coordinator. While the team didn’t make an official, public announcement, they almost never do for these types of things, Marcoux’s name has been updated on the team website.

Marcoux’s role is likely to fill the shoes of Samir Suleiman, who took a job with the Carolina Panthers and owner David Tepper, a former stakeholder in the Steelers. Suleiman expertise revolved around the CBA and it appears Marcoux has a similar background.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he had been serving as a Senior Manager on the NFL’s Labor Operations Management Council. That council is a non-profit that represents clubs in CBA negotiations.

Previously, Marcoux worked with the NFL as part of their Junior Rotational Program, working with market research and consumer insights. His bio describes the job as: “supported initiatives of NFL and its 32 teams by providing both quantitative and qualitative analysis; worked with internal stakeholders in addition to the 32 clubs and their fans to gauge performance of ongoing efforts and glean insights into potential new business opportunities.”

Marcoux is an alum of Dartmouth University from 2010 to 2014, where he began as a QB before switching to TE. As a senior, he caught 15 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown. He was teammates with Dan Rooney, who played QB, and the son of Steelers’ owner Art Rooney II.

Coming out of high school, he played in the US Army All-American Bowl. You can check out those highlights below.

Perhaps most famously, he starred in the TV show The Ride which aired on Fox Sports, taking him from virtual unknown recruit to a very bright spotlight.

With a new CBA potentially on the way, bolstering that side of things is a smart move by the front office. Still, they’ve lost key names over the past two years. Their top analytics man Karim Kassam left for another job in addition to Suleiman earlier this year. Jay Whitmire replaced Kassam in the analytics department.