Steelers Confirm They’ve Pulled Coaches And Scouts Off Pro Day Trail

After a lot of confusion and back-and-forth yesterday about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ scouting plans, the team confirmed today all their personnel have returned home due to the coronavirus. Coaches and scouts won’t be on the Pro Day trail for at least the next few days, according to head PR man Burt Lauten.

Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin appeared to be the last two on the trail, attending Clemson’s Pro Day this morning. Steelers’ scouts seemed to be preparing to head home for the past several days. Despite several workouts at big-named schools, we hadn’t noticed a scout or personnel member anywhere since the 10th.

Some Pro Days are cancelling themselves. Michigan has declared its workout won’t go on. And several teams have cancelled “Top 30” visits where prospects fly to the team.

Pittsburgh is far from alone in taking their scouts off the trail. Buffalo, Washington, and Detroit are among several clubs to do the same. It stands to reason the entire league will soon follow suit.

