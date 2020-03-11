Steelers 2020 NFL Draft Picks Now Official

The NFL released the official 2020 draft order on Wednesday and there were no surprises for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their six selections.

The Steelers first scheduled pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is in the second-round and it’s the 17th pick, the 49th overall.

The Steelers third-round selection this year, 38th in the round and 102nd overall, is the compensatory pick they were awarded this week. Their original 2020 third-round selection was traded away to the Denver Broncos last year during the 2019 NFL Draft as part of the package to move up in the first-round to select inside linebacker Devin Bush 10th overall.

The Steelers have two fourth-round picks currently scheduled for the 2020 NFL Draft with the first one being their original selection at 18th in the round, 124th overall. Their second of two fourth-round picks in this year’s draft, 29th in the round and 135th overall, is a pick they received back from the Miami Dolphins as part of the trade for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. That selection originally belonged to the Tennessee Titans.

The Steelers picks in the sixth and seventh rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft are both original selections. The sixth-round pick is 19th in the round and 198th overall. Their scheduled seventh-round selection is the 18th pick of the round and the 232nd overall.

The Steelers traded away their original fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Seattle Seahawks last year in exchange for tight end Nick Vannett. Additionally, the fifth-round draft pick that the Steelers received from the Jacksonville Jaguars for quarterback Joshua Dobbs was traded away to the Dolphins last season as part of the picks exchanged to acquire Fitzpatrick.

Steelers 2020 NFL Draft Order

Round 2 -pick 17 49th overall

Round 3-pick 38 102nd overall (compensatory)

Round 4-pick 18 124th overall

Round 4-pick 29 135th overall (from Titans, through Dolphins)

Round 6-pick 19 198th overall

Round 7-pick 18 232nd overall