Seahawks To Sign OG BJ Finney

The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost their third free agent in the last 24 hours. The Seattle Seahawks are signing center/guard BJ Finney to a two-year, $8 million per Tom Pelissero.

Finney has served as a versatile swingman since signing as a UDFA in 2015, joining his favorite team. Finney started four games in 2019, twice filling in at center while Maurkice Pouncey served his suspension, and two more at guard.

Pittsburgh’s offensive line gets thinner a day after Ramon Foster’s retirement. Interior offensive line will certainly be an offseason need. It’s possible Matt Feiler shifts over to left guard, leaving Chukwuma Okorafor and Zach Banner to fight it out at right tackle. Feiler started one game at LG last season against the Rams.