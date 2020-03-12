Schefter: NFL Teams Discussing Shutting Down Facilities, Possible Start Of New League Year Delayed (Update)

The impact of the coronavirus has hit the entire sports world and even though it’s the offseason, the NFL isn’t an exception. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, some teams are discussing if they should shut down team facilities, a precautionary measure to limit the exposure of the virus.

Multiple NFL teams are discussing shutting down their training facilities due to the Coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2020

With possibly key NFL personnel not in one place, it’s now possible the league pushes back the start of the new league year, currently scheduled to begin March 18th.

If NFL teams in fact shut down their training facilities, as many are now discussing, then it would be challenging at best to start the new league year next week, when buildings are closed and more pressing issues face their communities and this country. https://t.co/ReXxk5CZdH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2020

Clearly, the most important issue is the health of safety of players, staff, and communities. But the current football landscape adds another layer of uncertainty. Players have until Monday at noon to vote on a new CBA, no one knows which direction they are leaning, with teams having only two days until the 18th to respond and set forth their offseason plan.

If teams are shutting down their home facilities, it seems like an undue burden for the league and it would make sense for the league to push the new league year back. Teams are already officially pulling coaches and scouts off their Pro Day circuit. Washington made such an announcement earlier today.

Statement from Owner Dan Snyder: Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19 #Redskins have informed all coaches and scouts to suspend all travel until further notice. pic.twitter.com/BOMPbNbdZl — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 12, 2020

For the Steelers, Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert were spotted at Clemson’s Pro Day Thursday morning. Though they’ve pushed back on reports they’ve pulled scouts and coaches off the circuit, I’ve yet to see any Steelers’ scouts or coaches – sans Tomlin/Colbert – at a Pro Day for the past few days. They were one of only two teams not to attend Oklahoma’s Pro Day yesterday, indicating they’ve altered their schedule.

Thirty of the 32 NFL teams were represented at Oklahoma's pro day Wednesday, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, with only the #Steelers and #Saints not present. https://t.co/D8WwCrnu9K — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) March 11, 2020

Sports across the USA have effectively been shut down. The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, forcing teams to go into quarantine for the next ten days. College basketball has cancelled their conference tournaments and it seems probable the entire NCAA tournament gets canceled or postponed. MLS has suspended its season and it feels inevitable that NHL and the upcoming MLB season follow suit. The NFL appears to be the next sport to disrupt its calendar.

Update (12:26 PM)

The NFL says they currently have no plans to move back the start of the new league year. However, it does appear the league is canceling pre-draft visits with prospects. The Steelers had Boise State OT Ezra Cleveland scheduled to come in for a visit.

NFL said it has "no plans to move the start of the league year." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2020

Per multiple agents the league is canceling top-30 visits for draft prospects at team facilities — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 12, 2020

UPDATE (12:58 PM)

Ian Rapoport is disrupting the report the NFL has mandated pre-draft visit cancellations, saying it’s currently up to teams to decide.