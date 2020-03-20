Report: Steelers Trading For Ravens DL Chris Wormley

Kevin Colbert has been a busy, busy man this Friday. Right after the news broke the team was signing Eric Ebron to a two-year deal, the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded for Baltimore Ravens’ defensive linemen Chris Wormley. That’s according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Trade! The #Steelers are finalizing a deal to send a fifth-round pick in 2021 to the #Ravens for DL Chris Wormley and a seventh-round pick in 2021, source said. A rare intradivision trade. As @MikeGarafolo said, Wormley on the move. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2020

As his tweet notes, Pittsburgh is sending a 2021 5th round pick, so next year’s draft, for Wormley and a 2021 7th.

Wormley, a 3rd round pick of the Ravens in 2017, started seven games for Baltimore last season. He recorded 33 tackles and 1.5 sacks. For his career, he’s started 15 games, recording 54 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Listed at 6’5, 300, he’ll provide defensive line depth across the board and potentially will help ease the loss of Javon Hargrave.