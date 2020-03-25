Report: Steelers Sign XFL Sack Leader, DT Cavon Walker

As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers 4.5 are signing players who recently played in the XFL and on Wednesday we learned the name of one of those players.

According to the agent of defensive tackle Cavon Walker, who played in the XFL with the New York Guardians, he has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Walker finished the shortened 2020 inaugural XFL season with 19 tackles with 4.5 of them being sacks and 5 were tackles for loss. He also was credited with nine total quarterback hits. Walker was listed at 6020, 284-pounds on the Guardians’ roster. Walker, a Maryland product, was signed originality by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent. He spent last offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs and was waived after the preseason was completed.

In total, Walked played in four preseason games in 2019 with the Chiefs and registered eight total tackles and a sack. At Maryland, Walker registered 89 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 34 games played in.

