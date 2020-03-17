Report: Steelers Restructured Contract Of K Chris Boswell

Monday’s been a busy news days for the Pittsburgh Steelers and it likely ends with the news of kicker Chris Boswell restructuring his contract to free up 2020 salary cap space.

Another #Steelers player agreed to restructure his contract to help team create cap space: K Chris Boswell, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 17, 2020

According to NFL insider Adam Caplan, Boswell agreed to restructure his contract to help the Steelers create salary cap space. Caplan did not provide any other details, however.

Prior to his restructure, Boswell was scheduled to earn a base salary of $1.375 million in 2020 in addition to a million roster bonus. The Steelers likely converted his roster bonus and $465,000 of his base salary into a signing bonus as part of the restructure and such a move would create $976,667 in 2020 salary cap space.

Boswell had a fantastic rebound season in 2019 as the former undrafted free agent out of Rice made 29 of his 31 field goal attempts and all 28 of his extra-point attempts.

Earlier in the day, Caplan reported that Steelers tight end Vance McDonald agreed to a contract restructure as well.