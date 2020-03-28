Ravens Sign DL Derek Wolfe Following Failed Agreement With DL Michael Brockers

This same time last week it looked like the Baltimore Ravens had signed free agent defensive tackle Michael Brockers to a three-year contract worth $30 million. That deal, however, fell through a few days ago over an issue with Brockers’ ankle and the free-agent defensive lineman quickly re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams on a similar deal on Friday. On Saturday, however, the Ravens agreed to terms with another free agent defensive lineman in Derek Wolfe.

Wolfe, who reportedly has now reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the Ravens, was originally selected by the Denver Broncos in the second-round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. In his eight seasons with the Broncos, Wolfe registered 299 total tackles, 33 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. His seven sacks in 2019 was a single season high for him. Wolfe just turned 30 years of age in February.

After coming to terms with Brockers, the Ravens traded away defensive lineman Chris Wormley to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Friday. Would they have made that trade had they known their deal with Brockers would have ultimately fallen through? It’s hard to say for sure. Regardless, it doesn’t matter at this point because the trade has since been finalized and Wormley is now officially a member of the Steelers.

The Ravens defensive front will look a lot different in 2020. Gone are defensive linemen Michael Pierce and Wormley and in come Wolfe and Calais Campbell, who was acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars via a trade at the start of the new league year. Back again for the Ravens on their defensive line in 2020 are Brandon Williams, Daylon Mack, Jihad Ward and Justin Ellis with the latter three not considered locks to make the final roster.

Outside of the Ravens signing Wolfe on Saturday and them trading for Campbell, they haven’t done much in free agency so far during the new league year. They have mainly focused on re-signing several of their own free agents while watching a few others sign elsewhere.

The Ravens currently own the 28th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. They also own two picks in the second, third and fourth rounds of the draft. If they stand pat, the Ravens will make seven draft selections before the Steelers make their fourth one.