NFL Announces Draft Schedule To Remain Unchanged

Though the 2020 NFL Draft will be unlike any other conducted this century, the date of draft weekend isn’t changing. Roger Goodell announced the decision in a letter sent to all 32 teams Thursday evening.

In part, Goodell wrote:

“Earlier today, the CEC discussed the issues relating to the draft. The Committee was unanimous and unequivocal that the Draft should go forward as scheduled on April 23-25, 2020.”

That decision is unlikely to please general managers and coaches who have strongly urged Goodell and the league to push the draft back. Team facilities must remain closed until April 8th and could be shuttered beyond that date. It’s forced teams to work from home and caused severe disruption to the pre-draft process.

But the NFL has held firm on keeping things as stable as possible. Free agency didn’t change and the draft won’t either. Offseason programs are going to be the first aspect of the league to be impacted, they’re likely going to be cancelled, and it’s possible things linger well into the summer, putting training camp and even the regular season in jeopardy. Unless something drastic happens, the draft is staying the same. That’ll put a strain on the Steelers but they’re in the same boat as the rest of the league. As we wrote yesterday, Pittsburgh’s front office continuity may put them at an advantage during the draft.