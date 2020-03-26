New Steelers TE Eric Ebron Expects To Sign His Contract Friday

It sounds like Pittsburgh Steelers newest tight end Eric Ebron will officially sign his two-year, $12 million contract with the team on Friday.

On Thursday, Ebron responded to a tweet that included an edited image of him in a Steelers uniform and stated that he’ll be signing his new contract on Friday.

I’ll change this to my profile pic as soon as I sign my contract tomorrow. #SteelCity I’m so ready for this‼️ https://t.co/9QKc3eJh1U — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) March 26, 2020

The delay in getting Ebron signed could be related to logistics of him getting his physical done due to coronavirus pandemic. Last week, Dr. Anthony Casolaro, president of the NFL Physicians Society and co-head physician for the Washington Redskins, reportedly sent a letter to the NFL and NFL Players Association announcing that free agents and draft prospects will not be examined until the health crisis has passed. NFL teams, however, still had the ability to arrange for a free agent or traded player to undergo a physical conducted by a third-party doctor in the player’s home city or nearby, according to other reports.

The Steelers obviously wanted to have Ebron’s surgically repaired ankle, or ankles, looked at before officially signing him. He had surgery this past December. The Steelers agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the former Indianapolis Colts tight end last Friday. The breakdown of that Ebron deal has yet to surface but it reportedly totals out at $12 million.

In related news, the Steelers free abet signings of fullback Derek Watt and guard/center Stefen Wisniewski both became official on Thursday as both transactions were listed on the NFL’s official daily sheet.