New Contract Details For Steelers OL Stefen Wisniewski

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent guard/center Stefen Wisniewski to a two-year contract on Thursday and the numbers related to that deal are now known.
According to NFL insider Adam Caplan, Wisniewski’s new two-year deal totals out at $2.85 million and includes a signing bonus of $375,000. His base salaries for 2020 and 2021 are $1,050,000 and $1,425,000, respectively. Wisniewski’s cap charges for 2020 and 2021 are $1,237,500 and $1,612,500, respectively.
The Steelers effectively used just $627,500 in 2020 salary cap space to sign Wisniewski.
|YEAR
|BASE SALARY
|SIGNING BONUS
|ROSTER BONUS
|CAP CHARGE
|2020
|$1,050,000
|$187,500
|$0
|$1,237,500
|2021
|$1,425,000
|$187,500
|$0
|$1,612,500