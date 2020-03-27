Latest NFL.com Four-Round Mock Draft Includes EDGE, QB, WR, CB For Steelers

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter has a new multi-round mock draft out as of Friday morning and quite honestly, it’s a lazy effort on his part when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers four selections.

Reuter must be a big fan of Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts as he once again has the Steelers selecting him in the third-round with their compensatory selection. The mocking of Hurts also comes on the heels of Reuter once again mocking Utah edge-rusher Bradlee Anae to the Steelers in the second-round at No. 49 overall.

There’s no sense in duplicating what I wrote about Anae and Hurts the last time Reuter mocked both players to the Steelers earlier this month so below is a link where you can read my thoughts on those selections as they have not changed. I will be floored if the Steelers draft any quarterback this year, let alone Hurts.

With Reuter’s latest mock draft being a four-round offering, he was forced to come up with two more selections for the Steelers.

With the Steelers first of two fourth-round selections, Reuter has them taking Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus at 124th overall.

Cephus, an underclassman, caught 93 passes for 1,496 yards and 13 touchdowns during his college career at Wisconsin. at this year’s scouting combine, Cephus measured in at 6007, 202-pounds with 32 1/8-inch arms and 8 3/4-inch hands. He ran the 40-yard-dash in an alarming 4.73-seconds, the slowest time of the wide receiver group in Indianapolis, IN this year. Cephus did 23 reps on the bench, vertical jumped 38.5-inches and posted a broad jump of 10’4″. His 20-yard shuttle time was 4.33-seconds and his 3-cone time was 7.2-seconds.

With the Steelers second of two fourth-round selections, Reuter has them taking Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who is also an underclassman, measured in at this year’s scouting combine at 6022, 188-pounds with 30 5/8-inch arms and 9-inch hands. He ran his 40-yard dash in 4.64-seconds, which was the second-slowest time of all cornerbacks in Indianapolis this year. Dantzler also registered a vertical jump of 34.5-inches at the combine.

The Steelers reportedly met with Dantzler at the combine but it’s unclear if that was one of the team’s 45 allowed formal interviews. In his three seasons at Mississippi State, Dantzler registered 108 total tackles, five interceptions, 20 defensed passes, one forced fumble and one and half sacks.

While mock drafts come in all shapes and forms, this latest offering from Reuter is just plain awful. The fact that he has mocked a quarterback and cornerback to the Steelers in their first four selections is astounding. Additionally, the fact that Reuter mocked the slowest players in their combine position groups to the Steelers easily makes one want to facepalm themselves.

Of the four players Reuter mocked to the Steelers in his latest offering, Anae at 49 overall might be the most plausible.

My opinion of Reuter’s latest mock draft aside, it’s now time for all you to give your thoughts on the four players he has going to the Steelers.