Kozora: 2020 Steelers Mock Draft (Post Free Agency)

Back for my first mock draft since free agency, having a better idea of the direction the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to go in. We’re less than a month away from the draft so not too many of these remaining. As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

Round Two (49th Overall): Neville Gallimore/NT Oklahoma – 6’2 304

Analysis: Went back and forth on this one for awhile. Talked about Gallimore for a long time, since before the Senior Bowl, but I finally slot him in the top spot. Trading for Chris Wormley, if he even plays nose tackle, doesn’t prevent the Steelers from addressing the position again. Just in the way signing Mark Barron didn’t stop them from drafting Devin Bush.

Gallimore is cut from a different cloth anyway, an impressive pass rusher with a great get-off. He plays with effort, refinement, and molds himself after Jurrell Casey. You could compare him to Javon Hargrave too.

Here’s Gallimore’s profile:

6’2 304, 32 3/4 inch arms, 9 5/8 hands

4.79 40, 1.69 ten split 7.97 three cone

And Hargrave’s:

6’1 309, 32 inch arms, 9 5/8 hands

4.93 40, 1.70 ten split, 7.90 three cone

Gallimore does have some balance issues, that’s highlighted by the agility scores, but is what the nose tackle position has evolved into. Another athletic guy who can get after the QB.

Others Considered: NT Jordan Elliott, WR Jalen Reagor, OG/C Lloyd Cushenberry III

Round Three (102nd Overal): Tyler Biadasz/C Wisconsin – 6’3/5 314

Analysis: You want to find an offensive linemen? Get a Wisconsin Badger who grew up on a farm. That’s Biadasz. He was also the NCAA recipient of the Rimington Award, handed out to college football’s best center. Tons of starting experience, 41 of them, and blocked for Jonathan Taylor to come a couple first downs shy of three straight 2000 yard seasons (Taylor just missed the mark in 2017). He has the overall frame to play guard too and has some time to learn that craft with the veteran signing of Stefen Wisniewski.

Even with that signing, the team still must address the interior offensive line, finding longer-term options than Wisniewski.

Others Considered: OG/C Matt Hennessy, OLB Curtis Weaver, OLB Darrell Taylor

Round Four (124th Overall): Brandon Jones/S Texas – 5’11/1 198

Analysis: Getting some Cam Sutton vibes from Jones. Not in a player sense, they aren’t 1:1, but in a football IQ sense and guys who you just know impressed the pants off Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert. Jones missed pre-draft workouts due to injury but reportedly studied all 32 teams and wowed in meetings. That’s basically what got Sutton drafted.

Texas S Brandon Jones, who Steelers interviewed at Indy, has a Cam Sutton feel. Both very high football IQs – big reason why Pittsburgh drafted Sutton. Jones had notes for all 32 teams. Sutton could call entire defense from any game. Expect Colbert/Tomlin at Texas' Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/8OPNkdO4P9 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 7, 2020

Though he’s unlikely to be able to test prior to the draft, and that’s going to hurt him, no doubt, on tape, he’s an above average athlete who supports the run well and shows versatility. Pittsburgh needs a backup safety in the worst way. It might be their most glaring need.

Others Considered: S K’Von Wallace, RB/WR Antonio Gibson, ILB/S Tanner Muse

Round Four (135th Overall): Devin Duvernay/WR Texas – 5’10/4 200

Analysis: If Pittsburgh can take Mason Rudolph and James Washington back-to-back, I can do the same with Jones and Duvernay. Duvernay is a perfect blend of slot and speed. He can win inside and he can win over the top. Have some questions about how well-rounded his game actually is but he runs in the 4.3’s and the Steelers need a “true” slot receiver. Don’t have that guy on the roster.

Duvernay is also a leader, team captain, and easy guy to root for. Plus he could potentially help out in the kick return game.

Others Considered: WR Van Jefferson, NT Davon Hamilton, OLB DJ Wonnum

Round Six (198th Overall): Alex Highsmith/OLB Charlotte- 6’3/1 248

Analysis: With only four picks in the first five rounds, one position had to fall. Certainly possible the Steelers address EDGE much higher, Colbert’s hinted as much, but I couldn’t make the pieces fit. It appeared Highsmith was going to be brought in for a Top 30 visit; that was cancelled but the team FaceTimed him instead. Take notice whenever the organization shows interest in a smaller school player. Highsmith has good size with 33-plus inch arms. Didn’t register a ton of sacks until this past year but since 2018, he’s racked up 47 TFL, 21 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

Scouts have some concern with his overall physicality but drafting him in the sixth round is a developmental project where he can seriously compete in 2021 should Bud Dupree be playing elsewhere.

Others Considered: NT Benito Jones, S Josh Metellus, OL Jon Runyan Jr.

Round Seven (232nd Overall): Joe Bachie/ILB Michigan State – 6’1 230

Analysis: Inside linebacker to round things out, making up for the loss of Tyler Matakevich and release of Mark Barron. Bachie ran well enough at Indy, turning in a 4.67, and was a tackling machine for Sparty. 285 total stops and he would’ve easily crossed 300 had he not been suspended at the end of the season (he blames it on an OTC he had taken before). That is a red flag a team like Pittsburgh isn’t normally comfortable with but he was a two-time captain, showing leadership in that locker room.

Others Considered: WR Joe Reed, TE Stephen Sullivan, ILB Chris Orr