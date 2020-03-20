Happy New 2020 League Year: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to yinz and I hope everyone is staying healthy.

This coronavirus is really something. I know Las Vegas isn’t unlike any other city right now but it sure is strange to see video of the strip shutdown with very little traffic on it. Hopefully this virus spreading will start slowing considerably soon. I’m used to staying at home all the time, but I know most others aren’t and I know that’s hurting people’s livelihoods. I am so lucky that I get to work from home and cover the Pittsburgh Steelers for a living.

Speaking of the Steelers, what a busy week they have had. From player signings to contract restructures, we’ve had plenty to write and talk about on the site since last Friday. The 2020 NFL Draft will be here before we know it.

Ok, it’s Friday night and while I am a little late, I have five questions for yinz to answer in the comments and I hope to see several of you do just that in the comments below.

Have a great rest of your weekend and please stay safe and sane. Thank you for visiting the site this week and listening to the podcast.

1 – Of the new Steelers added so far since the stat of the new league year, Derek Watt, Stefen Wisniewski, Eric Ebron, and Chris Wormley, which one do you like the most and why?

2 – List these three players in order of who will play the most snaps in 2020: Tyson Alualu, Isaiah Buggs, Chris Wormley

3 – Who will be the Steelers starting left guard in Week 1?

4 – The Steelers have now locked down tight ends Eric Ebron and Vance McDonald for the 2020 season. Will they now bypass the tight end position altogether in the draft?

5 – Who is the one REASONABLE free agent already signed by another team you wish the Steelers would’ve gotten?

Recap of Final Weekend Before 2020 Season Start Friday Night 5 Questions from David Orochena

Question 1: We only chose six games from this past season that we would be willing to watch for 24-straight hours on an endless loop. An indication of a painful season for Steelers fans to endure. The 20-24 loss to the Rams in week three and the 17-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams in week 10 led the way. Other games mentioned were the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, the second Bengals game and the second Browns game. We chose games because of the defense emerging as a force and the excitement of Duck Hodges trying to keep the Steelers season going.

Question 2: Respondents believed the Steelers would place a restricted tender on Zach Banner at an original round level prior to the start of the league year by a four to one margin. Instead, the Steelers signed Banner to a one-year contract worth $1.75 million.

Question 3: Respondents predicted that NFL players would vote in favor of ratifying the CBA offer presented by owners by a three to one margin. It was a remarkably close with 1,019 players voting for the agreement and 959 against. That’s just 51.5% of dues paying players tat gave the NFL a ten-year deal. If 30 players changed their vote to no it would have deadlocked the agreement. I’d be interested to see how the Steelers players voted.

Question 4: Respondents said the NFL should not push back the start of the new league year because of coronavirus by a two to one margin. The NFL agreed and we already have some free agent signings and losses. Now, let’s see what happens with the draft. Maybe they will do it online like my fantasy league. Art Rooney has said hey will limit the Steelers draft room to ten personnel instead of the normal 25 or so.

Question 5: The Steelers signed free agent fullback Derek Watt and then followed that by signing G/C Stefen Wisniewski. Most respondents believed a safety would be signed. The Steelers did re-sign Jordan Dangerfield but that was an “inside” free agent. Kudos to Iandan Woodard who said the Steelers would sign an “interior o-line maybe a G that can also play C.” Even though Wisniewski was the second outside free agent singed that descriptions fits him to a tee.