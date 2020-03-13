Final Weekend Before 2020 League Year Begins: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope this post finds you coronavirus free.

What an interesting last few days it’s been as the sports world has now come to a grinding halt thanks to the virus pandemic. That virus has now severely impacted the 2020- NFL pre-draft process and pro days and team visits have now been prohibited. That’s going to make it even harder to predict which players the Pittsburgh Steelers will ultimately draft.

While there are no sports to watch, at least we still have YouTube to keep us occupied. That’s all I really need.

Well, last weekend wifey and I drove to Scottsdale, AZ and adopted a new puppy. His name is Hamilton and he’s a six-month-old Westy. We call him Hammie for short. He’s acclimated himself nicely to our home and now we are working on getting him completely potty trained. Puppies certainly keep you busy.

I find this new term “social distancing” quite amusing and only because I’ve been practicing that for the last ten years.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz on this Friday night and I look forward to reading the responses. Please take time to answer each one in the comment section below.

Have a great rest of the weekend and please stay safe and virus-free. Thank you for visiting the site as well.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – If forced to watch one Steelers game from the 2019 season on repeat for 24 consecutive hours, which one would you choose and why?

2 – Will the Steelers restricted tender tackle Zach Banner at an original-round level prior to the start of the new league year?

3 – True or false: The players will vote in favor of ratifying the current CBA offer on the table from the owners.

4 – Should the NFL push back the start of the new league year due to the coronavirus?

5 – When and if the Steelers sign a first outside unrestricted free agent in the coming weeks, what position will that player most likely play?

Recap of 2020 Spring Ahead Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions from David Orochena

Question 1: For longtime Steeler fans, seeing Franco Harris in a Seahawks uniform or Mike Webster wearing Kansas City Chiefs colors near the end of their careers made respondents sad and signaled the end of a magnificent era. Antonio Brown in Patriots gear was anticlimactic. But James Harrison in that same ugly get-up remains an open wound. However, Rod Woodson who still had some prime playing years left in his career wearing a Baltimore Ravens costume left the deepest purple and black scars. The fact that he won a Lombardi not as a Steeler but with a despised rival damaged our psyches. At least he went into the Hall of Fame as a Pittsburgh Steeler.

Question 2: Steelers Depot respondents chose Matt Feiler to place a second-round restricted tender by nearly a two to one margin over Mike Hilton. We’d prefer to keep both, but the salary cap often forces tough choices, and this would be a tough decision. Both are contributors but respondents recognize that the offensive lineman is tougher to replace than the situational defensive back as dynamic as he can be.

Question 3: Respondents believe the Steelers are most likely to draft a wide receiver and tight end by a three to one margin. Drafting all three including a running back was the next most likely scenario. The third choice was just a wide receiver and running back.

Question 4: We listed over twenty-sports related movies that are our favorite of all time. No clear winner but quite a variety. Everything from Nacho Libre to Brian’s Song. Happy and sad there are plenty of choices. We covered a lot of sports and even stretched it a bit. Now that many sports events are cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic we may have withdrawal symptoms by missing our sports fix. Here is a link to 1,970 American feature films that include a sports genre. Once you get through those, we still have sports related short films, made for TV movies, television series, and documentaries to sooth our delirium tremors. By that time, the coronavirus should have come and gone and hopefully not taken too many of us with it.

Question 5: We visit Steelers Depot an average of 7.167857 times using a variety of devices. Desktops, laptops, tablets, smart phones etc.