Contract Details For New Steelers TE Eric Ebron

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent tight end Eric Ebron to a two-year, $12 million contract on Friday and the numbers related to that deal are now known.

According to Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle, Ebron’s new two-year deal totals out at $12 million million and includes a signing bonus of $5 million. Ebron’s base salaries for 2020 and 2021 are $1 million and $5.5 million, respectively. His cap charges for 2020 and 2021 are $3.5 million and $8.5 million, respectively.

This can essentially be looked at as a one-year, $6 million contract for Ebron as the Steelers can get out of it next March and save $6 million in cap space in the process in 2021.

Ebron is expected to sign his new deal on Friday.

Eric Ebron (Steelers), two years, $12M ($5M signing bonus), salaries $1M, $5.5M; $500K 5th day 2021 roster bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 27, 2020