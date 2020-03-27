Article

Contract Details For New Steelers TE Eric Ebron

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent tight end Eric Ebron to a two-year, $12 million contract on Friday and the numbers related to that deal are now known.

According to Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle, Ebron’s new two-year deal totals out at $12 million million and includes a signing bonus of $5 million. Ebron’s base salaries for 2020 and 2021 are $1 million and $5.5 million, respectively. His cap charges for 2020 and 2021 are $3.5 million and $8.5 million, respectively.

This can essentially be looked at as a one-year, $6 million contract for Ebron as the Steelers can get out of it next March and save $6 million in cap space in the process in 2021.

Ebron is expected to sign his new deal on Friday.

YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE
2020 $1,000,000 $2,500,000 $0 $3,500,000
2021 $5,500,000 $2,500,000 $500,000 $8,500,000
