Buy Or Sell: Daniel McCullers Now An Ideal Practice Squad Candidate Thanks To New CBA Rules

Topic Statement: Thanks to the new rules, Daniel McCullers will wind up on the practice squad in 2020.

Explanation: With the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, teams are now allowed to have up to two players of any level of experience and longevity to serve on their practice squad, so players like Daniel McCullers who otherwise would not have been eligible now are. With predictable moves along the defensive line this offseason, McCullers to the practice squad could make sense.

Buy:

By the time the regular season starts, the Steelers will have a ‘starting’ nose tackle on the roster who will not be McCullers, whether it is a draft pick, a low-budget free agent signing who is brought in at a later date, or possibly even a player who puts on weight to move into the middle.

As it currently stands, the roster construction looks something like this: Cameron Heyward; Stephon Tuitt; Tyson Alualu; Isaiah Buggs; Chris Wormley; Daniel McCullers. They already have six linemen, very rarely keep more than six, and are almost surely to draft one, with the possibility of adding on in free agency as well, for potentially eight linemen in total.

The Steelers have said that their free agency plans are on pause as they work toward the draft, but I believe they will still add a veteran defensive tackle before things are over. And McCullers has a base salary of $1.5 million, so they would also save some cap space if he’s not on the 53.

Sell:

As much as I might I have a hard time believing they will go into the season with McCullers as their only experience defensive tackle, it’s become apparent over the years that the team does like him more than a lot of fans do, and he has improved somewhat in recent years.

More realistically, Buggs would be the one who is knocked down from the 53-man roster to the practice squad, since his role is more redundant, overlapping with Alualu and Wormley as end depth. McCullers could very well be the team’s primary defensive tackle in 2020, for as little as they might use that role—and they might try not to use it much if that is the case.