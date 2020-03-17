Bills Sign LB Tyler Matakevich

The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost another free agent. Linebacker Tyler Matakevich has signed a two-year, $9 million deal with the Buffalo Bills, per Mike Garafolo.

Matakevich, a 7th round pick in 2016, has led the NFL with 37 special teams tackles over that span. He had become a core special teamer and elite player in that regard. Now, Pittsburgh will have to replace him.

The good news is they have a few options. Robert Spillane had excellent production in half a season and Ulysses Gilbert III will return after missing the latter half of the season with a back injury.

Still, Pittsburgh’s ILB depth has taken a hit with the loss of Matakevich and release of Mark Barron.