Bengals Looking To Trade LT Cordy Glenn, But Will Release Him If No Trade Emerges

It’s not uncommon that we hear reports about a team that has the intention of releasing a player, only for it to surface a short time later that they have, in fact, made a trade to send that player away. This is a tactic that teams occasionally use to notify other organizations that that player will be available, so if you want to ensure that you will get him rather than playing the waiver wire, now is the time to make an offer.

That is what the Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly doing with former starting left tackle Cordy Glenn, for whom they themselves traded heading into the 2018 season. Last year was a tumultuous one for himself and the organization, leading to an incident in which he found himself shouting at head coach Zac Taylor to release him.

The incident stemmed from his belief that the team was rushing him back from a concussion that he suffered in the preseason before he was ready to return, which over time and on one day eventually escalated into a shouting match that nearly turned physical. He ended up being suspended by the team and informally benched for some time.

Word was circulated at the Combine that the Bengals were planning to part ways with him. A later ESPN report stated that Glenn was among the players who were being shopped around. Considering that the other player named was Trai Turner, who was traded in exchange for Russell Okung, it sounds plausible. The report also states that if no trade can be made for Glenn, he will be released.

The former first-round pick was originally acquired following the failed experiment of Cedric Ogbuehi at left tackle, a first-round bust, to replace Andrew Whitworth. He did somewhat solidify the position in 2018, but Taylor used his first pick as head coach to draft Jonah Williams last April.

Williams was immediately penciled into the starting lineup at left tackle, with Glenn working at left guard, but the rookie suffered an injury before training camp and would go on to miss the entire season. With the latter working through a concussion, the Bengals had to rely on some rather undesirable options at left tackle in turn.