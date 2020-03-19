Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Hey everyone, welcome back to the mailbag. Sorry it’s a half hour late but I’m sure that’s the least of your inconveniences this month. Whole lot to discuss after a busy start to the new league year. Let’s talk about it.

To your questions!

Brian Tollini: I like the signing of Watt, but assuming that Nix is healthy enough to play, why not take the money that we used on Watt to retain BJ Finney and keep Nix?

Alex: It depends on their exact motivations of wanting a FB. Was Nix’s health an issue? Know he wasn’t released with a failed/physical but there may have just been that concern/history they were no longer comfortable with.

But I hear you. You can argue Watt is a replacement for Matakevich in what they offer on special teams but now that Nix is gone, who replaces what he did on special teams? A very good one, too. For a team with limited cap space and a lot of holes to fill, I still want them to sign a C/G, NT, and safety to round out free agency (all cheap players, obviously) investing a little bit of money in a fullback was unexpected.

For Finney, it was clear they just weren’t super high on him. Viewed him as a quality backup, not a long-term starter.

Craig M: Contracts/ players/ draft picks/ FA, but nothing on coaching upgrades, specifically OC/ strategy improvement?

Alex: Well they did hire a dedicated QB coach, which certainly isn’t going to hurt and Matt Canada is regarded as a bright offensive mine. Hard to evaluate their role and impact in the grand schemes of the offense but I liked the hire.