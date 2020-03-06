2020 Spring Ahead Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and welcome to the first full weekend of March.

Well, wifey and I are headed out Saturday morning for a quick two-day trip to Scottsdale, AZ and that might result in me having some personal news to pass along next week. I don’t look forward to the five-hour drive each way and that’s only because I detest driving now in my old age.

Not much has happened with the Pittsburgh Steelers the last several weeks outside of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger resuming throwing and that’s likely because the organization is waiting to find out what happens with the CBA negotiations. The players are voting this week and the best-case scenario as far as the 2020 Steelers goes is that the CBA proposal winds up being ratified. We might have to wait until late on March 12 to find out which way the team will go with outside linebacker Bud Dupree and the use of the franchise tag. The new league year is still scheduled to start on March 18 so the Steelers news wire will be getting very busy starting on March 12.

With the scouting combine now over with the annual college pro day circuit is well underway. It’s always fun tracking the Steelers representation throughout the college pro day dates and especially when it comes to finding out where general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin show up at. Rest assured that Alex Kozora and I research the pro days daily and promise to pass along who shows up where.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer on this Friday night and I look forward to reading the responses posted in the comments. The great David Orochena is currently out of the country so there is no recap from last Friday’s five questions. He’ll be back next week, however.

I hope yinz have a great and safe weekend and thank you for stopping by the site.

1 – Fill in the blanks: Seeing former Steelers player ____________________ in a ____________________ uniform probably scarred me for life.

2 – If you could only place a second-round restricted tender on either Matt Feiler of Mike Hilton, which one would you choose?

3 – Most likely to happen in the Steelers 2020 draft when it comes to the WR, TE & RB positions?

(CHOOSE ONE BELOW)

a) draft all three positions (WR, TE, & RB)

b) draft just two of the three position (WR & TE)

c) draft just two of the three positions (WR & RB)

d) draft just two of the three positions (RB & TE)

e) draft just one of the three positions (WR)

f) draft just one of the three positions (TE)

g) draft just one of the three positions (RB)

4 – What is your favorite sports-related movie of all time?

5 – How many times on average in a normal day do you visit this site and on what kind of a device?